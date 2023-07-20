Sunny skies and excitement await shoppers, residents, visitors and everyone else this Saturday, July 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the Wilton Chamber of Commerce will host its 11th annual Wilton Street Fair and Sidewalk Sales. Wilton Center will be transformed into a fun, action-packed, bargain-filled, entertaining, and delicious destination for residents and regional visitors.

Numerous retailers, restaurants, businesses, artisans and local organizations pull out all the stops to showcase the Wilton community as a vibrant retail, service and dining destination.

The Street Fair vendors and entertainment will all be located along Old Ridgefield Rd. from the Village Market to the intersection of Godfrey Rd., including the Gazebo at the Town Green.

Wilton Town and Police officials have alerted the public to expect traffic changes on Saturday to accommodate the summer festival. Beginning at approximately 7 a.m., Old Ridgefield Rd. will be closed to vehicles between the Village Market and the Wilton Library. Vehicles will be detoured via Godfrey Pl. and Hubbard Rd. Motorists are asked to “take it slow through the area” with the increased pedestrian traffic, and Wilton CERT will be on the scene to help maintain safety.

The road is expected to re-open at approximately 5 p.m.

Entertainment, Activities and More

In addition to the shopping and dining opportunities featured during the day, the Wilton Chamber of Commerce has lined up entertainment with music, live performances, and many new activities for the whole family and their furry friends too.

Attractions and activities will be centered around the gazebo, Wilton Library, and throughout Old Ridgefield Rd. The fun features will include a Touch-a-Truck activity center, face-painting, bouncy-house, magician, balloon characters, family-friendly activities, street performers, kid’s crafts, live animal encounters and exhibits, and sand art, plus treats galore and much, much more.

The summer festival is presented by Kimco Realty, ASML, Meadow Ridge, Fairfield County Bank, The Greens at Cannondale and Wilton Meadows, and special participation by the Wilton Rotary Club.