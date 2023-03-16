Calling All True Warriors! The Wilton Little League (WLL) True Warriors Challenger team will be playing ball once again this spring at the Wilton YMCA Little League fields every Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Challenger games help make America’s pastime accessible to all kids regardless of their physical or intellectual challenges, teaming them up with typical buddies to encourage fun, inclusion and good old-fashioned Little League baseball.

The Little League Challenger Division accommodates players ages 4-18; or up to age 22 if still enrolled in school. No baseball or softball experience is needed!

The league provides equipment and the amazing buddies make sure everyone has fun and stays safe as they assist Challenger athletes in batting, base running and defense (only as needed). Buddies are often peer athletes who play baseball or softball either at the Little League or the high school level, although volunteer buddies don’t need to know the rules of baseball to help the athletes play. In fact, organizers say it’s an ideal volunteer opportunity for all students, knowing that both Challenger athletes and buddies benefit from the experience.

For more information about being a player or a buddy, visit the Wilton Little League website.

True Warriors is once again being sponsored by Melissa and Doug.