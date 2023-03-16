Twenty-three Middlebrook Middle School students will be participating in the Western Regional Middle School (WRMS) Festival this Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18. Festivals for both middle- and high school students are run by the Connecticut Music Educators Association (CMEA).

Once again, Wilton High School will be the host site for student musicians, families, and band directors from throughout the western CT region for this spectacular event. This is a particularly exciting year for the WRMS Festival: in addition to featuring concert band, jazz band, and choir performances, 2023 will be the debut year for the string orchestra.

Middlebrook teachers Janet Nobles and Jennifer Ginsberg have been instrumental in organizing the event, serving as the site chair and the co-band chair respectively.

The process for students began with an audition last December, in which they were required to perform scales, a specific musical selection, and a sight reading piece for judges.

Students’ acceptance and participation in the WRMS Festival represent and demonstrate the exemplary music instruction students receive from the Wilton music educators at all grade levels, as well as the support of parents, administrators, and community members.

WRMS Festival participants come together for an intense one-day after-school rehearsal with the guest conductors on Friday, return for a follow-up rehearsal on Saturday, then perform concerts for the public early Saturday evening in their respective venues.

Families and community members are invited and encouraged to support and celebrate this collaborative, weekend-long festival by attending the concert performances. String Orchestra and Concert Band will perform at 2 p.m. (Tickets for the 2 p.m. performances are available for purchase online here.)

Choir and Jazz Band will perform at 4 p.m. (Tickets for the 4 p.m. performances are available for purchase online here.)

In the unlikely case of inclement weather, it may be necessary to cancel one or both days of the Festival. Follow the Wilton Public Schools’ music program on Instagram and bookmark the Wilton Fine And Performing Arts website to stay informed.