Cannon Grange to Hold Holiday Market

The Cannon Grange is hosting a Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Several local artisans and local businesses will be offering items for sale, and Grange members will also hold a Bake Sale and Raffle and have other special items for sale. Entry to the Holiday Market is free.
The artisans who will be attending include:
Beloved Earth Jewelry
Chile King/Wanke Yankee Hot Pepper Products
DD Designs
Flickering Wick
Helping Hands for Tranquility
Laurie Berg Jewelry
Marblehead Sea Glass
Millstone Farm
Small Things Crochet
Sue Pellowe
Szieze The Day
Trades of Hope
Turtle Moon Wellness
To see a preview of what will be available, visit the Cannon Grange Facebook and Instagram pages to see spotlight features on each artisan.