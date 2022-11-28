Cannon Grange to Hold Holiday Market

The Cannon Grange is hosting a Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Several local artisans and local businesses will be offering items for sale, and Grange members will also hold a Bake Sale and Raffle and have other special items for sale. Entry to the Holiday Market is free.

The artisans who will be attending include:

Beloved Earth Jewelry

Chile King/Wanke Yankee Hot Pepper Products

DD Designs

Flickering Wick

Helping Hands for Tranquility

Laurie Berg Jewelry

Marblehead Sea Glass

Millstone Farm

Small Things Crochet

Sue Pellowe

Szieze The Day

Trades of Hope

Turtle Moon Wellness

To see a preview of what will be available, visit the Cannon Grange Facebook and Instagram pages to see spotlight features on each artisan.