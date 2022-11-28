Town of Wilton Kicks Off Letters to Santa

The Wilton Police Department and Department of Social Services have teamed up again this holiday season to transform the Absentee Ballot box into a local Santa’s Mailbox.

Starting Saturday, Dec. 3 through Sunday, Dec. 18, Wilton children can deposit their letters to Santa into the box, located in front of the Wilton Police Department (238 Danbury Rd.), and they may receive a personal response from Santa. Letters can be deposited through Dec. 18. Letters should include a self-addressed envelope so Santa can reply. All names and addresses will be kept confidential.

For more information, contact Sarah Heath, Wilton Social Services Director via email or by calling 203.834.6238.