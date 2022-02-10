Citrus Sale Sweetens Life and Supports GOOD in Wilton — Order Deadline Approaching

What do you get when you mix sweet, juicy citrus with a desire to help out Wilton’s service organizations, agencies and charities?

You get the annual Wilton Kiwanis Club‘s Citrus and Chocolate sale, the town’s favorite tradition that provides residents a way to purchase juicy, sweet, fresh citrus (and candy) all while doing GOOD at the same time.

As always, the Kiwanis Club’s sale features delicious red grapefruit, Cara Cara oranges, and clementines, as well as the return of See’s chocolates (both milk and dark chocolate bars and assorted dark and milk chocolates). Residents can order ahead of time online — the order deadline is Thursday, Feb. 17 — and pick up during scheduled pick up dates at the end of the month.

This annual Citrus and Candy fundraiser is a significant source of funds that directly support local charities (the Kiwanis Club emphasizes those benefiting Wilton youth). In addition, as many residents who have supported the Kiwanis Club’s quarterly “Feed Wilton” supermarket gift card drives know, Kiwanis also focuses on supporting the Wilton Food Pantry and Wilton Social Services in their efforts to help the many local families who are food insecure.

The price and quality of Kiwanis’ fruit are outstanding. Orders can be placed for small cases (two-fifths of a bushel) or large cases (four-fifths of a bushel) of single types of fruits or combinations, and a variety of choices from the well-known California chocolatier, SEE’S candies, including peanut brittle, milk and dark chocolates, toffees and more.

Orders can be placed online by the Thursday, Feb. 17 deadline.

Orders will be ready for pickup at the Wilton Historical Society (224 Danbury Rd.) on Friday, Feb. 25 (12-5 p.m.); Saturday, Feb. 26 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.); or Sunday, Feb. 27 (12-5 p.m.). All proceeds from the annual fundraising sale event allow Kiwanis to directly support local charities.

The Club supports individuals and organizations in need, with an emphasis on children, by raising funds, distributing contributions, and leading community-building service activities to enhance the Town and surrounding areas.

The Wilton Kiwanis Club is one of the longest established service organizations in Wilton. The Club paid for Wilton’s first ambulance in 1953, purchased the land for the Wilton YMCA in 1956, and continues this legacy with recent contributions to local agencies, efforts and organizations including Visiting Nurse and Hospice, Wilton CERT, Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Wilton Library, Wilton YMCA, the Wilton Community Assistance Fund, the “Chess Park” in downtown Wilton, Open Door Shelter, Wilton Youth Council and Trackside Teen Center, among many others.

