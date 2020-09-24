COVID-19 Update Sept. 24, 2020: Wilton Adds Two More Cases, as Lamont Considers Lifting Some Restrictions

According to daily data reported by the CT Department of Health (as of Sept. 22), two new COVID-19-positive cases have been recorded in Wilton, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 263.

Statewide, there was a one-day case increase of 155 cases, bringing CT’s total to 56,315 positive cases. The state is currently at a 1.5% positivity rate, a slight tick upward from Tuesday’s report.

CT Mirror: As Lamont prepares to ease COVID restrictions, he will also explain how they could return

Now comes news that Gov. Ned Lamont is looking ahead to help Connecticut businesses in their recovery, even as case metrics indicate cases have slowly started to rise again, as CT Mirror reports today:

“Gov. Ned Lamont is expected Thursday to ease pandemic restrictions further on business and other activities, despite modestly rising infection rates and an imminent flu season.

“But to advance Connecticut’s reopening in this climate, administration officials say, they have to be ready to show what it will take to reverse course — and quickly.

“The problem, though, is that sifting through COVID-19 metrics is far from an exact science. The challenge, they say is to find the indicators that will head off problems, protect lives, not shackle the economy needlessly, and — hopefully — make sense to the public.

“’At the end of the day, the governor has been consistent,’ said Josh Geballe, Lamont’s chief operating officer. ‘We are leading with public health.’

“Administration officials declined to say which restrictions might be eased Tuesday. The options include raising occupancy limits in restaurants and stores and reducing space requirements between seats in restaurants and theaters, among others. Lamont could also allow bars to reopen, but he expressed strong opposition to that during the summer.

“But when it comes to identifying which health statistic could trigger an end to dine-in service at restaurants, or in-classroom instruction in schools, Geballe said, the question isn’t that simple.

“’We slice and dice the data, looking at it by age groups, high-risk communities and other factors,’ Geballe added ‘but it’s just not all about metrics. We also take in a lot of feedback, from public health and medical experts, researchers’ and stakeholders in business and government.”

Read the rest of the CT Mirror story, here…

Wilton Statistics (Sept. 22)

Total Deaths: 42 (No change since July 19)

September Daily Changes

Aug. 31: 248

Sept. 1: 251

Sept. 2: 250

Sept. 3: 251

Sept. 7: 252

Sept. 8: 254

Sept. 9: 253

Sept. 10: 255

Sept. 13: 256

Sept. 14: 258

Sept. 15: 259

Sept. 16: 259

Sept. 17: 259

Sept. 20: 261

Sept. 21: 261

Sept. 22: 263

Connecticut Data (as of Sept. 22, one-day changes)

Total COVID-19 Cases: 56,315 (+155)

Total COVID-19 Deaths: 4,497 (+1)

Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 73 (+3)

COVID-19 PCR Tests Reported: 1,487,552 (+10,074)

CT Case Increases by Age Group (changes since Sept. 21)

0-9: 1,121 (+10)

10-19: 2,868 (+23)

20-29: 7,993 (+32)

30-39: 8,220 (+29)

40-49: 7,824 (+20)

50-59: 9,139 (+18)

60-69: 7,221 (+14)

70-79: 4,724 (+5)

80+: 7,177 (+4)

Fairfield County Data (as of Sept. 22, one-day changes)

Total COVID-19 Cases: 19,949 (+58)

Total COVID-19 Deaths: 1,421 (no change)

Current COVID-19 Hospitalizations: 17 (no change)