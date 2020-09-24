Obituary: George DiRocco, 16, Beloved Son, Brother, Friend and Teammate

George DiRocco, a 16-year-old student at Wilton High School, died unexpectedly on Sept. 21 at the age of 16 from an undetected heart condition.

George was born and raised in Wilton where he played football and was a star player for the Wilton High School baseball team. A long time Dallas Cowboy and NY Mets fan, George loved to both watch and play sports with friends and family. When not playing X-box with friends or running around the yard with his beloved dogs he was making everyone in his world laugh.

George was born on Aug. 3, 2004, to Arthur and Deborah DiRocco. Survived by his siblings Nikolas, Arthur (R2), Victoria, and Kayla, cousins Michelle, AJ, Jenna, Tara, Michael, Aly, Bobby, Nicole, Jack, Luke, Alex, and Alyssa, as well as his countless Wilton friends.

George was a devoted friend, tremendous teammate, and the worlds pickiest eater.

The funeral service will be held at Riverside Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26. The family will also hold a memorial service at a later date to honor George.

The Wilton Warriors Gridiron Club has set up a scholarship fund in memory of George. This scholarship will go out to a teammate who demonstrates selflessness both on and off the field, with a sense of humor that could cure any pain.

In lieu of flowers, according to a post on the Wilton Warriors Gridiron Club website, the DiRocco family has requested donations to the George DiRocco Memorial Scholarship, which is being created to honor George’s memory. The scholarship will be given annually at the Wilton High School end of year football banquet. Donations can be made via the gridiron club’s website.

In addition, family members and friends have set up a gofundme campaign to assist the family with funeral expenses and in the coming weeks.