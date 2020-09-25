Wilton Schools Name Nicole Querzé, Special Education Teacher, as Interim Dean of Students

The Wilton Public Schools announced that Nicole Querzé, special education teacher and instructional leader for Middlebrook School, was named as the middle school’s interim dean of students for the 2020-2021 school year. Querzé fills the vacancy left when the district named Jory Higgins as Middlebrook’s acting principal earlier this year.

According to a press release from Maria Coleman, the district’s director of human resources, Querzé was selected to serve in this role after participating in a multi-step interview process. “After engaging a number of highly qualified applicants in a series of interviews and performance tasks, the committee, comprised of teachers, administrators, and a parent representative, extended its strong endorsement of Ms. Querzé for the position. In the words of one committee member, ‘We are truly fortunate to have so many talented educators in our school district.'”

Querzé has been a special education teacher at Middlebrook School since 2012. During her time in the district, she has led the development and implementation of programs for students with unique academic, social, emotional, and behavioral needs. In her role as instructional leader, Querzé has provided leadership for special education teachers, psychologists, related service providers, and paraprofessionals. She has served on a number of district committees including the Social Emotional Learning Committee, and she advises various extracurricular activities including Youth to Youth and Unified Sports.

Prior to her time in the district, Querzé served as an autism and inclusion specialist for the Darien Public Schools, a special education teacher for Cooperative Education Services, and an early childhood interventionist for the birth to three program in Encinitas, California. In addition to her work in the classroom, Querzé has been a coach for synchronized swimming for nearly 20 years and has been a coach and manager for the USA Junior National Synchronized Swimming Team and a manager for the USA Olympic Synchronized Swimming Team.

Querzé holds a bachelor’s degree from James Madison University, a master’s degree from Southern Connecticut State University, and a 6th-year certificate from Sacred Heart University.