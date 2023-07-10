The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for all of Connecticut on Sunday afternoon, July 9, in effect until 2 p.m. on Monday, July 10.

A slow moving line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move across the watch area through early this afternoon. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches will be possible with localized amounts of 3-4 inches possible.

The weather was generated by a slow-moving cool front that moved into the area on Sunday from the west, bringing with it several lines of heavy showers and thunderstorms, with a tornado warning issued for Metro/CT area in the early morning hours Monday (4:30 a.m.).

According to the CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection (DESPP), the NWS predicted that Connecticut would receive 2-4 inches of rainfall. Any heavy showers and thunderstorms will have the potential to contain rainfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour. If rainfall rates exceed one inch per hour, urban flooding can be expected. If total rainfall exceeds three inches, small stream and river flooding can be expected to begin.