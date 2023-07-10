Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from June 30-July 6, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported six residential properties changed hands.

All six were single-family homes. Two properties sold above the $1 million mark. Four ranged in price from $768,000 to $940,000.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

29 Snowberry Lane: Jeffrey S. Osta to Adam M. Rudolph, for $900,000

25 Pine Ridge Road: Christopher P. and Jennifer Hulse to Erin and Patrick Maloney, for $940,000

358 Ridgefield Road: 205 W. Parmenter, LLC, to Nathan Stephen Tranter, for $925,000

34 Ground Pine Road: Stephan and Heather M. Schortmann Jung to Jay and Anne Merwin, for $1,810,00

90 Hillbrook Road: Piush Kumar and Seema Saksena Purvi Sarup to Arthur Oldham and Karla Vega Herrera, for $768,000

3 Spicewood Lane: David Germanand and Galina Dubrovina to Erica Etkin and David Goldschmidt, for $1,100,000