Aquarion and Eversource have issued an update on their water main pipeline/gas main project on New Canaan Rd./Rte. 106. They will begin repaving the portion of the road from Belden Hill Rd. to Old Boston Rd. on or about Monday, July 10, 2023.

According to a announcement posted on the Town of Wilton website, the repaving that is done will be the permanent road reconstruction and final stage of the pipeline project on this portion of New Canaan Rd. The utilities will have crews that will excavate the existing asphalt and reinstall new asphalt.

There will be detours set up during the road restoration period.

Installation of the watermain and gas pipelines will continue on Silvermine Rd./Rte. 106 from Littlebrook Rd. to Valley Rd. in New Canaan.

Construction will resume in Wilton during the 2024 and 2025 construction seasons, extending the 36-inch water main and 16-inch gas main westward along New Canaan Rd./Rte. 106 from Old Boston Rd. to Silvermine Rd. in New Canaan.

What to Expect

Here’s what driver’s can expect during the roadway reconstruction of New Canaan Rd., between Belden Hill Rd. to Old Boston Rd., begining on or about July 10 (weather permitting):

What the project entails:

Roadway reconstruction work will consist of removing asphalt in 4.5-inch layers at a time (curb to curb). It is estimated that 9 inches of asphalt exists and the removal process will take approximately 5-7 days (weather permitting).

Upon completion of asphalt removal, asphalt installation will begin immediately. Asphalt installation will occur in 3 layers and will take approximately 8-10 days (weather permitting).

Lane striping will be installed following the completion of the final layer of asphalt.

Motorist impact:

In between asphalt removal and asphalt installation, cars will temporarily drive on unpaved roadway surfaces. Residents are encouraged to use alternate routes.

The roadway will be closed to thru traffic during construction work hours , which are Monday through Friday 7 a.m.-5 p.m. , and potentially on Saturdays, depending on the weather. Vehicular traffic will follow traffic control and posted detour routes. Electronic billboards will be updated to inform the public and provide updates throughout construction.

Motorists are asked to follow detour signs. The work area and detour route are shown on the detour plans.

Traffic control, including police officers, flaggers and signage, will help maintain safe work zones and ensure unobstructed passage for emergency vehicles. Residents living within the project area should coordinate with Traffic Control onsite for access to their properties through the work area.

•The roadway will remain open for emergency vehicles.

Eversource/Aquarion representatives:

Eversource and State inspectors will be onsite during this work — anyone with immediate concerns can reach out to an onsite inspector or contact one of the project representatives listed Dennis Fields , Aquarion Water project representative, 203.258.6139 Ken Zembrzuski , Eversource project representative, 860.665.3452.

All Eversource and Aquarion employees and contractors carry identification that they will gladly show.

Project updates including construction status, work schedule, changes in traffic patterns and detours will be posted on Aquarion’s website.