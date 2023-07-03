Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from June 23-29, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 11 residential properties changed hands — the same number as the previous week.

All but two of the homes sold above the $1 million mark. Six sold at prices near or above $1.6 million.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

10 Woodway Lane: Laurence M. and Jessica R. Sheinman to Elizabeth Schiff, for $2,037,000

31 Woodland Place: Steve and Alyssa Petrie to Eric J. and Jennifer L. Migiano, for $1,590,000

26 Snowberry Lane: Jonathan Weiner and Kaitlyn Munzenmaier to Mahmoud S. S. Alghamri and Norham Eskander, for $843,500

83 Old Kings Highway: Nitin J. and Manisha N. Mhatre to Luca G. and Rachel Dunn Tomasi, for $1,170,000

91 Twin Oak Lane: Mario N. and Hildegard K. Boccarossa to Joseph F. and Lindsay Costanza, for $1,100,000

28 Pelham Lane: Cynthia L. Moser and David A. Heiden to Andrew and Arielle Kempler, for $901,000

2 Wilton Hills: Carol R. Gavel (EST) to Shahab Shervin and Hedieh Shadmani, for $1,060,000

114 Ruscoe Road: Douglas R. and Marian H. Wulffleff to William A. Dougherty, III, for $1,710,000

246 Cannon Road: Cannonwoods, LLC, to Leslie John, for $1,995,000

35 Wilton Acres: Russell J. Alber and Geraldine A. Borriello to Douglas and Megan Strauss, for $1,601,900

4 Shagbark Place: Paula Gifford and Christopher Casiraghi to Matthew Andrews and Danielle Correale, for $1,400,000