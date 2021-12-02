Don’t Miss Wilton’s Festive Annual Holiday Stroll

This Friday, Dec. 3, the annual Wilton Chamber of Commerce Holiday Stroll returns! Together with the Town of Wilton, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton Volunteers Ambulance Corps. (WVAC), Wilton Kiwanis Club and several retailers and businesses in the Town Center, all are invited to join the annual holiday tradition, with festivities beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Get in the holiday spirit by warming up by a roaring bonfire and partaking in the marshmallow roast and hot cocoa provided by the Wilton Kiwanis Club at Chess Park. Make your way to the Town Green for the menorah lighting ceremony and latkes provided by GOOD Morning Wilton. Then be enchanted by the strolling carolers and dance performance from Wilton’s Conservatory of Dance.

Families can enjoy crafts and treats provided by local non-profit organizations at the Town Green, and at 5:30 p.m. Wilton will officially kick off the Christmas season with the tree lighting ceremony.

In addition to the festivities at the Town Green, the Wilton Library will welcome visitors by its front entrance and provide special gift bags with sweet treats, while supplies last. Visitors are invited to purchase an “ornament” from the library’s Giving Tree, buy Hanukkah Gelt for the Children’s Library, and shop for gifts at the library’s Holiday Book Sale. Also, don’t forget to admire the Bakers & Builders Gingerbread — Police Edition entries and cast a vote for the “Community Favorite” prize.

Finally, gather all the young ones as Wilton keeps the tradition going with Santa Claus arriving into the town center ushered by the Wilton Fire Department’s Ladder Truck 5. Children of all ages will be able to visit Santa at the gazebo where they can share their holiday wishes and receive a special treat from Santa starting at 5:45 p.m.

Celebrate the magic of the holidays and join in the festivities with Wilton retailers, restaurants, and local businesses. Residents and community members are encouraged to stroll through town, visit, shop and enjoy the generous hospitality of these local businesses.

The event is rain or shine. For complete event details visit the Wilton Chamber website.