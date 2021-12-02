LETTER: BOE Thanks Member Glenn Hemmerle for His Service

To the Editor:

We would like to recognize and thank Glenn Hemmerle for his long and extraordinary service on the Wilton Board of Education.

Glenn was elected to two terms on the Board but he began before that. He served on the Superintendent Search Committee that ended in the very wise selection of Superintendent Kevin Smith.

Glenn was chair of the Business Operations Committee, one of three Board standing subcommittees. The Business Ops committee includes Board of Finance members, and Glenn helped build relationships and increase communication and understanding between the two Boards.

Another major undertaking for Glenn was serving on the Miller-Driscoll Building Committee, a complex and challenging project. The resulting renovated facility is now a point of pride for the community.

Other Board projects include serving on the OPEB committee, the Energy Commission, participating in several contract negotiations, and being Board liaison to the Special Education PTA. For the past two years, Glenn was elected vice chairman of our Board.

Glenn brought a positive outlook and open mind to the Board. He asked good questions, provided helpful insights, and considered all issues carefully.

Glenn was a great listener as a Board member. He took parent and community comments to heart. He advocated for the needs of teachers. He respected and supported the professionalism of our district leaders. Glenn both pushed for district improvements and was quick to compliment district successes.

Most importantly, Glenn focused on what was best for the students. He was, and probably will continue to be, a well-known athletic program booster. He knew the progress of all the teams each season. Glenn took obvious and great delight hearing about student projects and accomplishments off the field as well. He also advocated for district initiatives that supported the social and emotional needs of students and ensured a strong positive school climate in each building. He was the first to support new and creative ideas, such as our Genesis program, that helped bolster student engagement and success.

Glenn always worked to address the needs of all students. We will miss his energy and warmth. There has never been a stronger or better champion of our schools than Glenn Hemmerle.

Deborah Low

Jennifer Lalor

Ruth DeLuca

Mandi Schmauch

Laura Schwemm

Wilton Board of Education members