The Wilton Energy and Utilities Commission is seeking feedback from Wilton residents and businesses on their level of satisfaction with internet and cellular service in the Town of Wilton.

The Commission has developed two surveys — one for residents and one for Wilton businesses which can be accessed at the links below.

Resident Survey

Business Survey

The surveys will be open through December 13, 2021.

For questions about the survey, please contact Rebecca Engmann-Darst via email.