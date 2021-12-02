Wilton Library’s Holiday Book Sale Offers Bargain Book Gifts

Wilton Library’s annual Holiday Book Sale kicks off at noon on Thursday, Dec. 2, and runs through Jan. 2, 2022, during regular library hours.

This popular sale features a large array of pristine books in all categories, including children’s and teens’, art, history, cookbooks, classics, biographies, and much more. This year’s sale includes a huge collection of small gift books in about 20 different categories, perfect for stocking stuffers, plus brand new stationery and art supplies, puzzles, and other gift items.

Inventory is replenished frequently, so bargain hunters are encouraged to shop early and often to cover everyone on their gift list. All proceeds benefit the library. After Dec. 25, everything is marked half-priced.

The library will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. For more information, call 203.762.3950. Wilton Library is located at 137 Old Ridgefield Rd.