The following was compiled from a press release from the Wilton Police Department.

On Dec. 20, at 19:53 hrs., the Wilton Police Department received a call from a complainant who was following a gray SUV that had struck the complainant’s vehicle on the Merritt Parkway and had evaded the scene of the accident. The evading vehicle was reported to be traveling northbound on Danbury Rd., near the intersection with Sharp Hill Rd. at the time of the call, and driving in the opposite lane of traffic.

Officers sighted the vehicle as it approached the intersection with Old Highway and activated their emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop it. A license plate was obtained, however the vehicle failed to stop at the officers’ signals and continued on, at a very low rate of speed, around 10 mph. The vehicle was also observed to be missing one of its wheels, likely due to the damage from the accident it evaded.

At 19:59 hrs., as the vehicle approached the intersection with Pimpewaug Rd., it increased its speed, appearing to engage the officers in pursuit, at which point the decision was made to not pursue it. Officers shut their lights and sirens off and turned around. Ridgefield and Redding jurisdictions were notified.

Shortly thereafter, at 20:03 hrs., officers were dispatched to a report of a crash on Rte. 7/Danbury Rd., in front of Four Seasons Racquet Club. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle that had originally evaded the scene of the Merritt Parkway accident. The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, had suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel at 20:19 hrs.

The operator was identified as 28-year-old Amir Maalyjah Goodall-Reid according to his driver’s license, which showed an address in Georgia. No other vehicles or people were involved in the crash.

The Wilton Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team is currently investigating the accident. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lt. Anna Tornello of the Wilton Police Department at 203.834.6260.