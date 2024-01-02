To the Editor:

Greetings to all registered Republicans in Wilton!

I’m excited to invite the Wilton Republican community for the upcoming Wilton Republican Town Committee Caucus. We will be meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, at 7 p.m. in Room 12 of Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.).

The caucus serves as our bi-annual assembly to elect members to the Wilton Republican Town Committee who will be responsible for selecting our candidates for the November election and getting them elected.

We are always looking for new members and fresh ideas:

If you would like to be a candidate, please email me.

If you know someone who might be interested in joining us, please have them contact me.

Your presence at the caucus is both valued and essential. We invite you to participate actively and exercise your vital voting rights to determine who will represent you on the WRTC and in town government.

It’s an opportunity to stay informed and get engaged in town affairs. Your participation is key to having a self-governing community with a strong, common-sense Republican presence.

Save the date and join us for an evening of true democracy and community engagement. Every registered Republican in Wilton has a role in this process, and we eagerly anticipate your attendance.

Yours truly,

Peter Wrampe

Chairman

Wilton Republican Town Committee