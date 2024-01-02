To the Editor:

The holiday season has a different meaning for all of us. What does it mean to you? Some of us look forward to getting together with loved ones, some love the presents under the tree… December is a time for celebrating everything we are thankful for. Stevie Wonder sings a whole song about it — candles, mistletoe, choirs singing carols, all these things and more. But what is it about Christmastime that makes it so special? For me, it’s about helping others. Making sure everyone feels that same joy during the holidays. That’s why Circle of Care is proud to continue its annual holiday gift drive, “Binky’s Porch Elves,” for families of children who are battling cancer — which would not have been possible without the incredible rallying of the Wilton community and its local businesses this year.

Circle of Care is a Wilton-based nonprofit that provides financial, practical, and emotional assistance the families of children with cancer. These families endure a heavy financial burden, with mounting out-of-pocket medical expenses. This can make it difficult for families to afford gifts for their children during the holidays. Children with cancer may also be too tired or sick to participate in festivities in the way they are used to. To help alleviate this, this year Circle of Care will deliver 120 gifts to children in CT going through cancer treatment. The gifts are a sweet surprise, hand-delivered by volunteer “elves.”

If you’ve been to Village Market [in December], you may have noticed a shopping cart overflowing with toys. The store encouraged its customers to purchase them for Circle of Care’s gift drive. “It’s a privilege for us to serve our community,” Village Market co-presidents Tim Dolnier and Mike Picheco said, “but it’s our caring customers who deserve the credit for making this happen. We hope these gifts help lift up the spirits of these children who are going through such a difficult time.”

Many other Wilton businesses also joined in on the community effort, going out of their way to help make the holidays special for children with cancer. Members of Burn Body Boot Camp and employees of Wilton Re showed up in droves, filling their lobbies with collected gifts. Anna Zap, Star 99 radio show host and new Wilton resident, recruited local businesses, friends, and followers to participate along with her. And we can’t forget Anna’s 5-year-old daughter, whose Daisy Troop hand-decorated snowflake ornaments to put in each gift. Classically Cate promoted gifts for teens at the town’s Holiday Stroll; and the Children’s Day School of Wilton, Community Nursery School Wilton, The Painted Cookie, Signature Style, St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, Wild Child, and Wilton High School’s Circle of Care Club also joined in to collect gifts with us. Trackside Teen Center’s very own Buddy the Elf, John Priest, also volunteered to hand deliver a gift to a Wilton resident! Thanks to the generosity of the town of Wilton, together we are bringing holiday cheer to those who need it most. That’s what Christmas means to us.

If you or your business would like to take part in this joyous holiday effort next year, please email the Circle of Care to get on our communication list for 2024.

George Whang

Board Member and Staff Writer

Circle of Care