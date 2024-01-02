Nancy M. Grace, loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, as well as business innovator, founder of The Children’s Health Market and publisher of The Great Body Shop health curriculum for children, families and teachers, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, at age 91, after suddenly collapsing at her home in Wilton.

Moments before her collapse, at bedtime on Christmas night, Nancy was radiant and very happy after two days of holiday celebrations with her large and extended family. Born an only child, in Denver, CO, to Frances Collins Miller and H. Vincent Miller, Nancy had a way of attracting loyal groups of followers who loved her passion and spark for life, kindness, creativity, persistence, flair for leadership, and her certainty that almost anything could be done if it was truly worth doing.

Nancy’s independent Western spirit was a welcome addition to the Wellesley College community, where she nurtured her mind and followed her heart, enjoyed lectures from famous authors and prominent thinkers from around the world, directed theatrical productions, and majored in Spanish. Nancy also loved big city fun in nearby Boston, and above all else, being courted by M.I.T. student Jim Grace, who became her life partner of nearly 74 years.

Together, they lived in Wellesley, MA, Hopkins, MN, Bethlehem, PA, and Binghamton, N.Y., before settling in Connecticut, where they have made their home for nearly 50 years and where, in recent years, Nancy was often spotted driving her grandchildren to and from school, activities and classes, while sharing the fun of listening to CDs of Louis Armstrong, the Beatles and more.

In addition to her husband Jim Grace, Nancy is survived by their children, Francie, Cecelia, Jamie, Teresa, Katie, and Tim; daughters-in-law Diane D’Arrigo and Sharon Lewis Grace; and grandchildren Chloe, Tim, James and Olivia. Nancy was predeceased by daughter-in-law Diane Day Grace.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Sacred Heart Church in Redding.