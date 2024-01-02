Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the two-week period from Dec. 15-28, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported 10 properties transferred to new owners.

The properties included nine single-family homes. Five homes sold for more than $1.2 million.

A Lambert Crest condominium — an income-restricted townhouse available to Town of Wilton municipal or Board of Education employees, or residents over 62 years of age — sold for $378,675.

No commercial properties changed hands during the two-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

101 Washington Post Drive: Stephen D. and Diane R. Millas to Gregory Konrad and Allison Riehl, for $1,212,000

31 Shadow Lane: Christopher and Tricia J. Rosen to Matthew Rizner and Kathryn Sigalow, for $1,700,000

59 Range Road: Cristian Pojano to Michael Baranowski, for $933,000

7 Read Place: Mark E. and Nora A. Stoddard to Daniel Christopher Hemme and Peyton Durham Hemme, for $540,520

25 Middlebrook Farm Road: Zachary and Ruth Sachs to Lauren Eshewsky and Kyle Derek Pennacchia, for $1,550,000

5 Hidden Lake Ridge: Thomas B. Harrington to Phillip and Kaitlyn Kawecki, for $996,000

15 Dorado Court: James C. and Joanna Smith to Fnu Gaurav and Fnu Anshu, for $735,000

77 Chicken Street: Raphael Rakowski to Karen Weitz (TR), for $1,300,000

48 Lambert Common: Janet M. Bondeson (EST) to Jay and Laurie Siegel, for $378,675

2 Richdale Drive: Ryan Sullivan and Louis J. Morron to Edward B. Walter, for $1,650,000