The Board of Selectmen (BOS) held its final meeting of the year on Tuesday, Dec. 19, and addressed several different matters.

At the same meeting, the BOS also held a public hearing on a proposed amendment to Wilton’s liquor ordinance that would allow breweries in Wilton. GOOD Morning Wilton is reporting on that hearing in a separate story.

Wilton Library Association (WLA)

Mike Boswood, treasurer of the WLA Board of Trustees, and Caroline Mandler, the library’s executive director, attended the BOS meeting to bring favorable financial news but also propose a change in how the town is represented on the library’s board..

Boswood provided a financial update, with a favorable assessment of both revenue and costs, including the diminishing impact of inflation on the WLA budget.

Mandler discussed “an explosion in library services and activities over the last year” which includes:

a 16% increase in Library visits

a 19% increase in digital circulation

a 23% increase in number of programs offered

a 41% increase in program attendance

Mandler also discussed shifts in the WLA’s strategic plan, notably in terms of governance, which the WLA believes will have implications for the public-private partnership agreement between the WLA and the Town.

Currently, the BOS appoints six members of the WLA board of trustees, including three which serve on the executive committee. The WLA’s request would potentially reduce that number and shift the focus of BOS appointments to serving on select committees.

That seemed to elicit some wariness among some BOS members, who discussed the board’s obligation to provide oversight and play a role commensurate with the Town’s significant investment in the Library.

First Selectman Toni Boucher indicated she was not ready to take action on the WLA’s requests and preferred to obtain input from town counsel. Her fellow selectmen agreed.

Economic Development Commission (EDC) Signage Work

Prasad Iyer, who served as EDC chair until last month and oversaw the EDC’s year-long assessment of commercial signage in Wilton, attended the BOS meeting to update the selectmen on the Commission’s key conclusions and recommendations.

Boucher praised the signage work as “extremely helpful.”

The EDC is expected to bring its work to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Director of Planning & Land Use Management/Town Planner Michael Wrinn.

Wilton Athletic and Recreation Foundation (WARF)

The selectmen approved an updated agreement with WARF for the banner advertising and sponsorship program at Wilton athletic fields, as well as a policy statement for the content, location and format for any advertising that is allowed. The policy statement also addresses how funds may be used.

Berchem Moses Fees

Boucher informed the board that law firm Bercham Moses had not raised rates for providing legal services in at least eight years, and was seeking a “nominal” increase in the hourly rates and monthly retainer. The board voted unanimously to approve the increase.

DPW Dumptruck

The board also unanimously approved the planned purchase of a dump body replacement for a DPW dump truck. The cost is within budget at $48,340.

Board/Commission Appointments

The selectmen unanimously voted to make the following appointments (or reappointments):

Tom Gunther , Zoning Board of Appeals

, Zoning Board of Appeals Mark Lawrence , Building Official

, Building Official Rachel Albanese , Hearing Officer and Building Inspection Board of Appeals

, Hearing Officer and Building Inspection Board of Appeals Chris Giovino and Adrienne Reedy, Police Commission

Special Recognition

Boucher recognized Pat Cavalieri, a Town employee who recently retired after 36 years with Wilton’s Department of Public Works. Boucher noted that DPW is “the backbone of our town.”