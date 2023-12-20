Wilton’s Board of Selectmen (BOS) held a public hearing on Tuesday, Dec. 19, about a proposed change to Wilton’s liquor ordinance that would allow breweries to operate and sell beer in Wilton.

The proposed change would add breweries to the restaurants, country clubs and package stores that are currently allowed to sell alcohol.

The BOS began discussing breweries in August after a local craft beer producer approached Town officials with interest in opening a brewery in Wilton. Since then, the selectmen have worked with guidance from Town counsel to craft the language for a proposed amendment that would allow such an establishment.

Notice of the public hearing, which was held in person at Comstock Community Center and via Zoom, informed residents that the proposed amendment would allow breweries to manufacture and sell beer for on-premise consumption (as in restaurants) as well as for off-premise consumption (like package stores).

Public Input

Four individuals made public statements. Their statements can be heard in full on the videotaped recording of the hearing, which will be posted on the Town website.

All four spoke in favor of the proposed amendment.

Two of the four, Athanasios Panolis and Dimitri Papanikolaou, represent Twelve Gods Brewery.

Panolis spoke of breweries as “communal hubs that cultivate a sense of togetherness among residents” that would add to Wilton’s “overall vitality and charm” as well as offer an “economic boost provided by job creation and increased revenue” for the Town.

Papanikolaou, who also owns Orem’s Diner, said he felt allowing breweries would “align with the values that make Wilton a special place to live” and “pave the way for new economic growth” and a “vibrant, inclusive community.”

“Allowing breweries in our town will add to the tapestry of Wilton’s cultural landscape, making it a destination that celebrates creativity and craftsmanship,” he said. “Let’s keep in mind all the positive impact it can have on our community… we will embrace growth, innovation and the spirit of community that defines Wilton.”

Peter Wrampe echoed the themes of social and cultural benefits for the town, though he also cautioned against the potential for drinking to excess and drunk driving.

Alex Goncalves, a resident of Wilton for nearly 20 years, said he considers breweries a “unique opportunity” that would engage residents, attract out-of-town visitors, stimulate the local economy and diversify Wilton’s business landscape.

Selectmen Agree; Residents Will Decide

After agreeing to a word change to clarify the hours allowed for off-premise beer sales, the selectmen voted unanimously to advance the proposed amendment to a Special Town Meeting.

The board is aiming to hold the Special Town Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. In order to pass the amendment, at least 50 voters must attend the meeting in person.

First Selectman Toni Boucher said more information about the Special Town Meeting will be forthcoming. She did reveal there will be some differences compared to the Annual Town Meeting vote, including that there will be no adjourned vote on the Saturday following the meeting.