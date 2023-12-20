Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Dec. 8-14, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five properties transferred to new owners.

All five were single-family homes. Two of the homes were located on historic West Church Street and, according to Town records, were built in the 1860s-1870s.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

32 West Church Street: Emmanuel E. and Traci R. DaSilva to Mark and Margaret Ruggerone, for $585,000

33 Honey Hill Trail: Maryann R. Lombardi to Kevin T. and Kathryn E. Wilton, for $990,000

22 Mayflower Drive: Christopher M. and Karen W. Brophy to Lindsay M. Lacava and Brian F. Agan, for $1,435,000

40 Bryants Brook Road: Jeanne M. Zingale to Jeffrey Klurfeld and Joann Maloney, for $1,550,000

28 West Church Street: Marion G. Melton to Sarah and Jane Lee Lade, for $640,000