Public Hearing on Liquor Ordinance Change

Tuesday evening, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m., Wilton’s Board of Selectmen will hold a public hearing on Zoom and in person regarding a proposed change to Chapter 8 of the Town Code. The ordinance change would authorize the operation of breweries in Town and permit the sale of beer for both on-premise and off-premise consumption.

The proposed change would add breweries to the ordinance currently covering restaurants and package stores, allowing breweries to operate at the same times as restaurants for serving alcohol on-premise and the same times as package stores for selling alcohol in containers for off-site consumption.

Town officials are also planning to hold a Special Town Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024 for Wilton voters to consider the ordinance change. At least 50 people must attend the meeting in person for the ordinance to pass (if approved).

Taxes Due January 1, 2024

The deadline for the second installment of real estate and property tax for property owners in the Town of Wilton is due on Jan. 1, 2024. Taxpayers have until Feb. 1, 2024 to make payments without being charged interest by the town.

The first installment was due on or before Aug. 1, 2023. Property owners were taxed on property on the Oct. 1, 2022 Grand List.

Supplemental Motor Vehicle Tax Bills are also due on Jan. 1, 2024; taxpayers have until Feb. 1, 2024 to make payments without being charged interest by the town.

The town charges interest at a rate of 1.5% per month, 18% per year, as provided under Public Act 82-141, if payment is not made on time. The minimum interest charge is $2.00.

Taxes can be paid by mail, online, or through a secure drop box located at Town Hall.

Payments must be postmarked no later than Feb. 1, 2024, if mailed.

Property owners can pay online by visiting the Town of Wilton website. There is no charge for an ACH/Check online payment. Residents who choose to pay through online bill pay should make sure to reference the list number of the bill being paid. Taxpayers paying online should note that banks mail paper checks in an envelope without a postmark.

The Tax Collector’s Office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is located at Wilton Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.).

Town officials caution that the town cannot waive interest charges if property owners do not receive a tax bill. Tax bills it can be retrieved on the Town of Wilton website.

For more information or assistance to locate payment information online, email the Wilton tax collector for assistance.

Revaluation Letters Delayed

Town of Wilton officials recently announced that there will be a delay in mailing new property valuation notices to prpoerty owners. The Town had originally planned to mail notices by mid-December, but citing “the complexity of changes in the real estate market … the Town is devoting a few extra days with its vendor to review and ensure the accuracy of the values.”

Officials expect to complete this process and mail valuation notices no later than the end of December. GOOD Morning Wilton‘s complete coverage can be found here.