The Town of Wilton is sending out this important notice to update the community on the schedule for the state-mandated property revaluation that is currently underway.

The Town of Wilton had previously announced that the new valuation notices would be mailed to property owners by mid-December. Due to the complexity of changes in the real estate market however, the Town is devoting a few extra days with its vendor to review and ensure the accuracy of the values. The Town expects to complete this process and have the valuation notices mailed no later than the end of the month.

Once the valuation notices are issued, all property owners will have an opportunity to meet with representatives from the Town vendor, Vision Government Solutions, to ask questions about how property values were derived. Informal hearings will be held at the Comstock Community Center from Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Setting an appointment will be required. The phone number to call to reserve a time will be included in the assessment letter mailed to residents in late December.

It is extremely important that all property owners understand that the new valuations do not necessarily mean that property taxes will rise. The Town of Wilton strongly encourages property owners not to estimate their taxes based on this new assessment. Tax rates will only be finalized this spring after a thorough budget process when all numbers are calculated.

The Town of Wilton thanks property owners for their patience as town employees carefully monitor these revaluations. The primary concern is that all new assessments are accurate and fair. The Town of Wilton has therefore proceeded with deliberate care, giving this process the appropriate time that it needs.

For more information on the revaluation letters, please visit the Town of Wilton website.