Election 2021 Endorsements — Oct. 26, 2021: Candidate Support from Lamont, Murphy, O’Dea, Thomas and Wilton’s Board Members

Sen. Chris Murphy Endorses Wilton DTC Slate

Sen. Chris Murphy (CT-D) issued the following statement to GOOD Morning Wilton in support of the Wilton Democratic Town Committee slate:

“I’m excited to announce my endorsement for the Wilton Democratic slate of candidates for this year’s crucial municipal elections. The Wilton Democrats have assembled a deeply engaged team who understands that Wilton is at its best when it serves all its people. I look forward to working with them for years to come.”

State Rep. Stephanie Thomas: “Positivity is more than a campaign slogan for Keith Denning and Bas Nabulsi”

State Rep. Stephanie Thomas sent a statement endorsing Board of Selectmen candidates Keith Denning and Bas Nabulsi:

“I write to enthusiastically endorse Board of Selectmen candidates Keith Denning and Bas Nabulsi. Keith Denning is a thoughtful leader and decision-maker with an enviable commitment to public service. Bas Nabulsi is a strategic thinker and dedicated leader willing to make tough decisions. Together, their intellect, ideas, and energy will help Wilton thrive in the years to come while protecting its wonderful assets such a stellar schools and abundant open space.

“‘A positive voice for Wilton’s future’ is more than just their campaign slogan, it’s a way of thinking, and more importantly, a way of leading. It is always easy to point and say what’s wrong. It is much more difficult to find candidates with a vision and the commitment to see it through; willing to speak up without checking to see which way the wind is blowing; and willing to consider and embrace other points of view. Both Keith and Bas have an approach grounded in civil discourse and mutual respect.

“The landscape may be shifting rapidly around us, but Wilton will be on steady ground with the leadership of Keith and Bas.”

State Rep. Tom O’Dea: Kim Healy has “Experience, Values and Vision to Lead Wilton”

State Rep. Tom O’Dea offered his support for Kim Healy, who is running to serve on the Board of Selectmen.

I am writing to enthusiastically endorse Kim Healy for the Wilton Board of Selectmen.

I have had the pleasure of working closely with Kim over the last few years and she would be an outstanding Selectmen for all of Wilton. Kim has lived in Wilton for 13 years and served for six years on the Board of the Wilton Library as treasurer, and Finance Committee Chair and Secretary. Kim is currently a member of the Wilton Conservation Commission and has been active at Our Lady of Fatima and with the Wilton Youth Council.

Kim’s experience as an auditor at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and retired CPA will serve Wilton well on the Board of Selectmen. Additionally, raising four children in Wilton, two of whom are still attending high school, gives Kim a perspective that will also be extremely beneficial in performing her duties on the Board of Selectmen.

Kim has the experience, values, and vision that will enable her to guide Wilton through these difficult times.

I could not recommend anyone more highly for the Wilton Board of Selectmen than Kim Healy.

Tom O’Dea

Deputy House Republican Leader

Gov. Ned Lamont: Stands Behind Democratic Candidates for BOS, BOF and BOE: “Stepping Up to Serve, Committed to Health & Safety of Children in Schools”

Gov. Ned Lamont offered a statement of support for the Democratic candidates running for Wilton’s Boards of Selectmen, Finance and Education:

“The Democratic candidates for Board of Selectmen, Finance, and Education are some of the strongest ever to run for office in Wilton, and I am proud to offer my support and endorsement.

“Wilton is fortunate to have selectmen candidates Bas Nabulsi and Keith Denning; along with Board of Education Chair Deborah Low, candidates Pam Ely and Nicola Davies; and Board of Finance candidates Sandra Arkell and Frank Bria stepping up to serve their community. And all are committed to the health and safety of our children while in their schools.

“So on Tuesday, Nov. 2, please join me in supporting the Democratic candidates in Wilton.”

BOE Member Ruth DeLuca: “Arkell and Bria — The Best Choice for our Town and Schools”

The Board of Finance (BOF) needs members who are collaborative, experienced, and dedicated; members who understand our town and the value of our schools for educating our children and raising our property values. As a member of the Board of Education, who works closely with the BOF, my vote is for Sandy Arkell and Frank Bria.

Frank Bria is committed to public service and our town. Frank understands the unique role our schools play as Wilton’s strongest asset. He has worked as a corporate attorney and business executive. He knows how to ask critical questions, build consensus, and ensure transparency and accountability in the budget process.

Sandy Arkell was unanimously appointed to the BOF and demonstrated her value and commitment to our town. Sandy is dedicated to responsible investment and growth in Wilton while keeping our town special. Her skillset is unparalleled as the global head of accounting for Mastercard and champion of women entrepreneurs.

Sandy and Frank will be collaborative and thoughtful members of the Board of Finance, and stewards of our tax dollars.

On Nov. 2, join me in voting for Sandy and Frank!

Ruth DeLuca

BOS Member Josh Cole: “Kim Healy will be a valuable addition to the Board of Selectmen”

As a current elected member of the Board of Selectmen, it is my pleasure to offer my enthusiastic support for Kim Healy in her bid for election to the Board of Selectmen.

Since moving to Wilton with her family 13 years ago, Kim has selflessly contributed her time and many talents for the betterment of our town and surrounding community.

Kim is a current member of the Wilton Conservation Commission, the co-chair of the very successful, twice-yearly Minks to Sinks tag sale benefitting the Family & Children’s Agency, and the treasurer for Wilton Youth Council Project 2022.

Kim also previously served for six years as a member of the Board of Trustees for Wilton Library, holding leadership positions as treasurer, Finance Committee chair and secretary.

She has been a vocal and tireless advocate for Wilton against proposed legislation from Hartford which sought to remove local control over our schools and zoning decisions.

I have had the opportunity to get to know Kim very well over the last several years and know her to be a thoughtful, deliberative, and compassionate person with a genuine desire to help her neighbors and community.

She will listen to and consider all viewpoints on an issue and make an informed decision as to what she thinks is best for our town and community. She will advocate for accountability, transparency and responsible governance.

As a retired CPA and former auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Kim’s financial background and accounting skills will be an asset to the Board of Selectmen as we work to continue to deliver thoughtful and fiscally responsible budgets while preserving and enhancing town services and amenities.

I encourage you to join me in voting for Kim Healy for the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday, Nov. 2. She will be a valuable addition to the Board of Selectmen.

Joshua Cole

P&Z’s Melissa-Jean Rotini Endorses Matt Raimondi for Board of Finance

Editor’s note: Melissa-Jean Rotini is a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Like many voters, I don’t vote party line, but rather I review the qualifications of candidates before deciding for whom to vote. I’ve had the opportunity to get to know an intelligent, kind, and eminently qualified candidate for Board of Finance, Matt Raimondi. A finance professional, Matt is a successful private equity investor who understands what businesses need to flourish in town and has worked with companies to plan their growth.

He takes the time to do good works throughout the community, serving on the boards of the Kennedy Children’s Center, which provides children with developmental delays and their families with educational services; Friends of Sherwood Island State Park; REACH, which works to expand mental health training for medical professionals increasing accessibility for children and families; and [the] Wilton Economic Development Commission. A product of Wilton schools, Matt is recently married and returned to town, not for our school system, but because he knows that Wilton is a wonderful place to live.

Matt can help maintain our tax rate and balanced budget while ensuring funding for Wilton’s public spaces. With the lack of return funding from Hartford, Wiltonians have to rely upon ourselves to ensure appropriate financing for important public programs, including master planning and other Planning & Zoning initiatives.

The BOF requires professional finance experience, not simply general experience — that is why this unaffiliated voter endorses Matt Raimondi for Board of Finance.

Melissa-Jean Rotini (U)

BOF Member Chris Stroup: “Sandy Arkell’s Just Getting Started — She’s Earned the Privilege to Serve a Full Term on the Board of Finance”

In September of 2020, one year ago, the Board of Finance interviewed 11 talented Wiltonians to fill an open position on the BOF. Sandy was unanimously selected to fill the seat. This was a reflection of her superior financial expertise, corporate leadership experience and commitment to Wilton. She is the executive vice-president and principal accounting officer for Mastercard, with over 25 years of experience in financial management with Fortune 500 companies. Sandy’s performance on the Board (including her service on the Business Operations Committee of the Board of Education) has been exceptional. She is always well prepared, insightful and cogent. I enthusiastically support her candidacy for a full term on the Board of Finance. I highly value her contributions and I believe we will be a stronger Board with her continued membership.

Very truly yours,

Chris C. Stroup

