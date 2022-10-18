ELECTION 2022: Candidate Endorsements — Oct. 18, 2022

Every Tuesday leading up to the election on Nov. 8, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements received by the candidates by public officials, civic organizations, interest groups or recognizable individuals. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com; GMW does not make any candidate endorsements. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies.

The following endorsement was submitted in a press release.

Former CT Gov. Jodi Rell Endorses Toni Boucher for State Senate

Former Connecticut Gov. M. Jodi Rell endorsed Toni Boucher for the open 26th Senate District seat, according to a press release from the candidate. The 26th District includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, and Redding and parts of Ridgefield, New Canaan, Darien and Stamford.

“Now more than ever, we need common sense leaders like Toni who have a record of working across the aisle to move Connecticut forward,” Rell said. “As governor, I worked closely with Toni when she served in the House of Representatives and the State Senate to enact significant legislation throughout my term.”

Rell cited multiple examples of the policy successes that she and Boucher worked together to achieve, including:

Preventing the construction of an “I-95-like” Super Seven highway through Wilton, Redding and Ridgefield, and instead limiting Rte. 7 to four lanes with sidewalks and trees. This solution paved the way to build the NRVT greenway from Norwalk to Danbury

greenway from Norwalk to Danbury Saving Orem’s Diner from the bulldozers during the Rte. 7 construction

from the bulldozers during the Rte. 7 construction Building Wilton Commons to help area seniors age in place in our community

to help area seniors age in place in our community Securing funding and protections for farms throughout the district

Instituting landmark government ethics and campaign finance reform

Enacting legislation to address climate change

Protecting children from measures that would have greatly expanded access to illicit drugs.

“Toni has always been a fierce advocate at the State Capitol for the people she represents and the causes that they champion,” Rell said. “Toni listens, and Toni cares. The 26th District will be well served to return Toni to the State Senate to help confront the serious issues that Connecticut is now facing.”

“Helping others and making a positive difference in people’s lives,” Boucher said. “That’s what I enjoy the most. I am so grateful and humbled to receive Gov. Jodi Rell’s endorsement. As a state legislator, I built strong relationships with Jodi and with so many caring, generous, wonderful people throughout our area communities. I also built a strong record of bipartisan legislative policy accomplishments which have helped to improve the quality of life for people of all ages across Connecticut.”

Boucher served as 26th District State Senator from 2008 to 2019 and as a State Representative from 1997 to 2008.