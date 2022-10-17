“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Oct. 17, 2022: WHS Football’s First Tough Loss, Youth Night Bright Spot; PLUS Gretchen McMahon Photos [VIDEO]

It’s Week 7 for Wilton High School sports and “Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ has all the action and results on how your favorite teams fared. WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., reports on what happened at Friday’s (Oct. 14) home game against Darien as the team saw its first loss that shocked fans in the final minute of the game.

The night had its bright moments as dozens of Wilton Youth Football and Cheer athletes were on hand for Youth Night. Alex got the scoop on all the special things happening for Wilton’s younger players in collaboration with the high school program and the Warrior First Down Club.

And of course this week we also have Gretchen McMahon Photography highlights.

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” and check it all out, here.

GOOD Morning Wilton features Wilton High School sports photos taken by Gretchen McMahon Photography, who shot all images unless otherwise noted.