Scarecrows in Wilton Center Kick Off Town’s Halloween Fun — Pumpkin Parade, Scavenger Hunt, and More [PHOTOS]

Wilton turned frighteningly festive this past weekend with the return of the Wilton Scarecrows to the lampposts in the town center.

The scarecrows have all been created by local residents, businesses and organizations and are on display hanging on lampposts in the center of town now through Halloween as part of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce‘s activities for Halloween.

As part of the Halloween fun, there’s a fun family activity for everyone to enjoy — the Town of Wilton is hosting a Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt that started Friday, Oct. 14th and will run through Monday, Oct. 31.

Participants can pull up the Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt webform on a mobile device and try to find all of the items listed on the scarecrows around Wilton Center. Take a walk through town to view the scarecrows and search for the designated items on the scarecrows. Submit the completed form to be entered into a prize drawing at the conclusion of the two-week scavenger hunt, and the first three entries randomly chosen will win gift certificates to select Wilton businesses. All winners will be notified by email or phone, and participants/winners do not need to be present at the drawing to win.

For more information on the scavenger hunt, contact Sarah Gioffre via email.

Pumpkin Parade

The Wilton Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting the Pumpkin Parade on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2-4 p.m.!

The public is invited to dress up and don Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat throughout Wilton Center. The event starts at the Town Green around the gazebo (101 Old Ridgefield Rd.) and people are invited to walk through town and visit participating retailers, business and vendors who will have treats. For the safety of trick-or-treaters, a portion of Old Ridgefield Rd. from the Town Green to Godfrey Rd. will be closed to vehicles for the duration of the event.

At the gazebo, participants can capture a spooky or silly family portrait courtesy of Justin Baiad Photography. All proceeds from cash donations will be donated to Wilton Social Services. In years past, this portion of the event has raised thousands of dollars to help local families in need during the holiday season.