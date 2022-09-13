ELECTION 2022: Candidate Endorsements — Sept. 13, 2022

Every Tuesday leading up to the election on Nov. 8, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes endorsements received by the candidates. This information has been compiled from press releases sent by the campaigns or endorsement letters sent to GMW by public officials, civic organizations, interest groups or recognizable individuals. These are not endorsements from GOODMorningWilton.com. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies.

Greenwich First Selectman: “Boucher is Everything You’d Want in a State Senator”

Fred Camillo, the first selectman of Greenwich, sent the following endorsement for Toni Boucher, who is running to represent Wilton in the State Senate (26th District).

“Indefatigable in defense of her constituents, relentless in her pursuits for pro-growth business policies and fairness, and determined to be a force for good in the Connecticut General Assembly, Toni Boucher was everything you would want in a state senator. Having served with her for many years, I saw firsthand how hard she worked for the common good and how she was respected by colleagues on both sides of the aisle. For these reasons and more, I am enthusiastically supporting Toni’s decision to return to the Capitol at a time when decency, respect, and common sense are sorely needed.”

Jayme Stevenson Receives Official Nomination of Independent Party for Fourth Congressional District

Jayme Stevenson received the official nomination of the Independent Party as its endorsed candidate for U.S. Congress (Fourth District) in the upcoming General Election.

“I’m pleased Jayme received the Independent Party’s endorsement. She’ll help amplify election reform issues we care about. As a woman, she’s a team player, pragmatic, pro-choice and pro-Connecticut, especially on everyday issues impacting the Fourth Congressional District like transportation, mental health and affordability,” said Lisa Brinton, member of the Independent Party State Central Committee, representing Norwalk.

“I like her. She asked for our support. She’s committed to common sense reform on a host of issues, not party demagoguery and she’ll work twice as hard to make things better,” Brinton continued, adding, “It’s what women do. We need a representative who will support the cities and towns in the district, not another politician pushing national party agendas on cable news.”

Stevenson said she was “honored to receive the official nomination of the Independent Party.”

“Now, voters in each of the 17 towns in our district, from Bridgeport to Greenwich and Shelton to Ridgefield, will have another choice, an independent choice. I have a track record of working collaboratively to create solutions and results that work for our region, this is what Connecticut needs in a congressional leader to address the challenges that we face as a state, and a nation. I will be that voice for the many that are feeling disenfranchised or simply want a government that works for them,” she said.

CT Independent Party endorses Toni Boucher for State Senate

Connecticut’s Independent Party has endorsed Toni Boucher for the 26th District’s State Senate seat, which includes Wilton, Westport, Weston, Redding and parts of Ridgefield, New Canaan, Darien and Stamford.

Boucher called the Independent Party’s endorsement “humbling and gratifying.”

“I am a listener, a coalition-builder and a problem-solver. I am also a mother, a grandmother, and someone with extensive private sector experience. I love public service, helping others and making a positive difference in people’s lives. If Independent, Democrat, Republican and unaffiliated voters put their faith in me again, I will work tirelessly for them as their state senator. I will be your voice,” Boucher said.