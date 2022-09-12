“Warrior Sports Week on GMW” Sept. 12, 2022 — Strong WHS Football & Field Hockey Wins [VIDEO]

“Warrior Sports Week on GMW“ is back with our weekly update about Wilton High School sports. WSW‘s host, WHS sophomore Alex K., reports from the football game sidelines and has great interviews with quarterback Andrew Acosta-Rua and head coach EJ Dinunzio. He also highlighted the varsity field hockey team’s first powerful win over St. Joseph, 7-0.

The Wilton High School varsity football team had a very strong season opener, with a 31-14 win over Norwich Free Academy — which even surprised Dinunzio.

“If you would have told me we were going to score 31 points today, I would have said, ‘You’re crazy,'” he told Alex, giving credit to his offensive players and coaches. “Obviously our kids were better prepared than I thought we were. I was very pleased.”

Watch this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” and find out how all the WHS teams fared last week.