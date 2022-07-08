ELECTION 2022: Candidates to Represent Wilton Release Statements on Supreme Court Abortion Decision

Before campaign season starts in earnest, GOOD Morning Wilton will run election news, stories and submissions from candidates on Fridays. Materials can be submitted via email to editor@goodmorningwilton.com or through the “Submit a Story” link on every webpage at GOODMorningWilton.com.

The following story is a compilation of statements made by candidates and sent to GMW after the June 24, 2022 Supreme Court decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case. The decision overturned Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood vs. Casey in a 6-3 landmark ruling that said the right to an abortion is not covered in the Constitution; the ruling turned the question of limits and rights to abortion back to the states.

The candidate statements are being published in the order they were received by GMW.

Rep. Jim Himes, Democratic incumbent candidate for U.S. Representative for the 4th Congressional district [statement]

June 24, 2022 — “A Republican-appointed Supreme Court just struck down 50 years of precedent in an abhorrent assault on the basic American right to seek health care. Make no mistake, this ruling is a targeted attack on bodily autonomy and denies women the most basic freedom: to control their own bodies, healthcare and future. This ruling does not reflect the will of the people, but rather the radical politicization of America’s highest court.

“The fight isn’t over. Connecticut remains a safe haven for women in need of abortions, but Congress must use every tool at our disposal to ensure that all Americans have full access to reproductive care and the right to govern their own bodies.”

Toni Boucher, Republican candidate for State Senator for the 26th State Senate district [statement]

June 24, 2022 — “I am thankful that Connecticut is a state where a woman’s right to choose is already strongly protected and codified in state law. As a result of the bipartisan policies enacted in Connecticut, the Supreme Court’s ruling does not and will not change a woman’s right to choose here in our state. The Supreme Court ruling does not change anything in Connecticut, but like many of you my concern is with those in other states who are now fearful for what will happen to their right to choose and personal body freedom, as well as their concerns regarding the impact on public health in many regards. I understand that this issue is deeply emotional and personal for every person and differing personal views and beliefs must always be respected. For me personally, I have been on the record for over 20 years as a pro-choice legislator and will continue to be one if returned to office. I have and will always fiercely protect women, their health, and their right to choose.”

Dr. Michael T. Goldstein, Republican candidate for U.S. Representative for the 4th Congressional district [press release]

June 25, 2022 — “This morning I read the entire opinion Dobbs et. Al v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey. In contrast to all the hype and hyperbole and soundbites, what the Court essentially said is that it was beyond their scope of power to make a decision on the abortion issue. The Supreme Court determined in Dobbs that abortion is not a Constitutional right either under law nor by history and is not protected by the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment. Instead, the Supreme Court determined that it was up to the people through their legislators to decide the abortion issue.

“This decision respects the 10th Amendment: The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people.

“What this ruling and the 10th Amendment means is that the voters in every state can decide to pass their own abortion laws through their own state legislators. In Connecticut, whether or not you agree with the state’s current abortion law, it is up to the Connecticut legislators and governor to decide. Dobbs has no impact on Connecticut’s abortion laws. As a voter, if you are not happy with the law then you should go to the polls this November and elect legislators and governors that share you [sic] viewpoint. I think we need to look at the science and medicine today that did not exist at the time of Roe v. Wade. Regardless of whether you are pro-life or pro-choice there comes a time when a fetus is so developed and has taken on human form that it is cruel and inhumane to painfully abort it. This should be the next step in sane abortion policy. As a physician I am also bound by the Hippocratic Oath which is first to do no harm and that must be taken into account.

“We also have to remember, there is also freedom to travel which is not restricted. For those who want abortions in states where there are none, such citizens are free to travel to another state to obtain an abortion.

“If you believe in democracy then you should believe that legislators make the law and judges interpret the law. That is what this is decision and our government is all about [sic].

“This ruling will not affect Connecticut residents unless you change it at the polls.”

Jayme Stevenson, Republican candidate for U.S. Representative for the 4th Congressional district [statement]

June 28, 2022 — Jayme Stevenson, Connecticut’s Fourth District Republican nominee for Congress, issued the following statement today concerning the United States Supreme Court decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“With the repeal of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, the medical equity millions of women have understood to be their right for 50 years is now gone.

“No matter a woman’s views on the deeply personal abortion issue, women are afraid and frustrated, and they feel as if their voices no longer matter. In short, they’re feeling ‘less than.’ And that’s not acceptable.

“As the Republican candidate for Connecticut’s Fourth Congressional District, I pledge to work tirelessly as your representative to restore our hard-fought rights and protect medical equity for all women.

“Jim Himes has had more than 13 years to codify women’s rights at the federal level but has failed to act. We must elect more women to Congress. I’m the only candidate in this race with the experience to represent the generations of Fourth District women who demand more than political rhetoric. As your Congresswoman, I pledge to fight for the individual rights of women and all Americans.

“I know the decision to have an abortion is incredibly personal and difficult. As a mother of five — including four daughters — our family has had tough, emotional discussions since the Supreme Court decision. We strongly believe in protecting every woman’s ability to make their own health care decisions in consultation with their family and healthcare provider.

“Additionally, we must work with parents and young adults, so women and men are informed and aware of all the options available to avoid an unwanted pregnancy. Making birth control readily available and affordable is a common-sense step to keeping abortion legal and rare. Further, we must continue to empower people to take personal responsibility for their choices.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe has reignited the fight to protect and strengthen women’s rights. As your Congresswoman, I will be a champion for women and families.”