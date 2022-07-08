Wilton Red “Shines On” at YMCA Gymnastics National Championships

After a two-year gap in national competition, 18 gymnasts representing the Wilton YMCA Gymnastics team — also known as #WiltonRed — embraced the event slogan “Shine On” at the YMCA Gymnastics National Championships in Toledo, OH from June 22-26.

Ranging from Levels 3-8, these 18 athletes qualified to compete against the top YMCA gymnasts from across the nation. Twelve gymnasts came home with individual event medals, and 5 of the 12 received top placement, “All-Around, ” the highest composite total scores in their age groups.

The team was made up of the following athletes:

Level 3: Hannah Garberding, Addison Grippando, Teagan Kosche and Gigi Wagner

and Level 4: Emery Amero, Abigail Deane, Brenna Holden and Brooke Vallerie

and Level 6: Tess D’Andraia, Mia Decore, Kyra Doran, Alyssa Duarte, Allison Massaua, Brianna Shiue and Lilli Todd

and Level 7: Ella Mancuso and Gabriella Martin

and Level 8: Alyssa Smeriglio

In Level 3 for their age groups, Kosche placed first on beam, and Garberding tied for third on beam.

In Level 3 All-Around, Grippando placed fifth-highest in her age group by bringing home medals in all four events.

In Level 4 for their age groups, Holden placed third on bars, and Vallerie placed eighth on bars.

In Level 6 for their age groups, D’Andraia placed third on beam, and Massaua placed sixth on floor.

In Level 6 All-Around for their age groups, Shiue placed fifth-highest with medals in all four events including a top-three placement on beam. Decore placed second-highest, and received medals in all four events — three of which (bars, beam, and floor) were top-three finishes.

In Level 7, Mancuso tied for fifth on bars.

In Level 7, Martin placed second on both bars and beam, and brought home a fourth place All-Around medal in her age group.

Perhaps most exciting of all was the performance by Smeriglio, Wilton YMCA’s sole Level 8 competitor. Top gymnasts in Level 8 or higher are eligible to compete in the Championship Finals, and she qualified for the Finals with an initial All-Around score of 31.7. The Wilton YMCA Gymnastics team members filled the bleachers on the night of the finals and cheered their teammate on as they watched her crush every single one of her initial individual scores. Smeriglio came home with an All-Around final score of 34.125 and the title of local celebrity to her younger team members. [As of press time, final placement results have not yet been published.]

More important than scores was the entire bonding experience, which had been negatively impacted in the past two years by the COVID-19 Pandemic. #WiltonRed was indeed able to “Shine On” in Toledo, bringing home renewed energy for the 2022-23 competition season.

The Riverbrook Regional YMCA would like to thank the following staff for their continued commitment to the gymnastics program and its excellence: Tom Jagelka, Gymnastics Director; Victoria Shea, Associate Gymnastics Director; Todd Bucaro, Head Coach; Diana LeVander, Gymnastics Coordinator; and all of the additional volunteer coaches, parents, and supporters of the program.

For more information about #WiltonRed and the Riverbrook Regional YMCA’s Gymnastics Center (644 Danbury Rd.), please call the center at 203.529.3636 or email Tom Jagelka, Victoria Shea or Diana Levander. Visit the website for information about classes, age groups, and much more!