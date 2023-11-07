Polls are open in Wilton and will be through 8 p.m. today.

This will be your central news coverage point for Election Day 2023, with reports from the three voting locations in Wilton as well as voter turnout throughout the day, result reports once the polls close, and reporting from the campaigns’ post-election gatherings and celebrations.

For all information regarding the elections, including voting locations, candidates and more, visit our Special Election Section.

UPDATE, 10:45 A.M.

As of 10 a.m. the registrars of voters report that 1,046 people had voted, which is a turnout of 8.42%.

For a baseline, Wilton has 4,189 registered Democrats; 3,085 registered Republicans; 4,977 unaffiliated voters; and 172 registered with other minor parties.

Wilton Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported that her office has received 364 returned absentee ballots as of today as well.

One other note, your poll workers and registrars of voters have worked hard to prepare Wilton’s election facilities and make sure our municipal voting goes smoothly. Please thank them for their efforts when you vote.