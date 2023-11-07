In addition to the regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen (BOS) on Monday, Nov. 6, the BOS also held two public hearings, resulting in significant changes to Wilton’s code of ordinances along with important developments on a range of other topics.

While not a single resident offered comments at either of the two public hearings (whether in person or via Zoom), a large and well-organized group of residents did attend the BOS meeting to discuss an unrelated topic: traffic and safety concerns on Cannon Rd. GOOD Morning Wilton will report on this in a separate story.

Another topic that was added to the agenda? First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice informed the board she had agreed to a resident’s request to tie blue ribbons on trees at Town-owned property at Town Hall and in Wilton Center in response to recent anti-semitic incidents in Wilton and to express support for Jewish residents. Vanderslice explained that her decision to allow the ribbons was based on the policy to which the BOS agreed earlier this year for expressions like banners and proclamations. The activity will not be tied to other groups that Vanderslice says may be planning other blue-ribbon efforts.

Blight Ordinance

When the proposed amendments to the existing blight ordinance were first discussed by the BOS in recent months, GOOD Morning Wilton took a closer look at blight enforcement by the Town and the potential impact of the the new ordinance.

Having discussed the proposed ordinance at length in previous meetings, and with no public comments offered at the hearing, the BOS voted unanimously to adopt the amendments.

The amendments will:

For the first time, add commercial properties under the Town’s authority to enforce blight conditions

Add “chipped, blistered, flaking or peeling paint” to the list of conditions defining blight (with guidelines for a significant portion of the exterior of a structure)

Increase the fines for violations, now starting at $150 per day up to $1,000 per day in certain situations

New Tax Credits

The BOS also voted unanimously to create a new ordinance that would provide a municipal tax exemption for vehicles adapted for use by a disabled person, as well as for ambulances and other nonprofit, ambulance company vehicles.

GMW reported on the BOS’ discussions on the topic at the board’s Sept. 6 and Oct. 2 meetings. No comments were made by residents at Monday evening’s public hearing.

Social Services Update

Vanderslice updated the selectmen on changing resident needs to which the Social Services Department has been responding, specifically in terms of the increasing need for financial assistance for residents and greater participation at the Senior Center.

Among the key statistics Vanderslice reported:

Wilton Food Pantry visits have significantly increased, up to 3,511 visits in FY2023 versus 3,055 the previous year

visits have significantly increased, up to 3,511 visits in FY2023 versus 3,055 the previous year Energy assistance was provided to 74 households in FY’23 compared to 57 the previous year.

Vanderslice told the board that Social Services Director Sarah Heath had reported “a combination of increased need and [the department’s] ongoing outreach to ensure all who need assistance are receiving all the assistance that is available.”

She assured the selectmen the department has sufficient resources to meet current needs, but the recent changes were “something to keep an eye on.”

Even more dramatic changes were reported for visits to Wilton’s Senior Center, which numbered 13,025 in FY’23 — more than double the 6,331 visits in FY’22.

Vanderslice attributed the increase to several factors, including new programming, the elimination of fees, Wilton’s demographics, and declining concern about COVID-19.

More BOS News

J.R. Sherman, president of the Wilton Athletic and Recreation Foundation (WARF), gave the BOS an update on the stadium banner sales program managed by WARF, including WARF’s current balance of roughly $62,600. The BOS has agreed to revise its understanding with WARF that would allow a significant portion of the funds to be used for improvements at grass fields, and no longer earmark the funds solely for artificial turf fields.

Wilton Fire Dept. Chief Jim Blanchfield presented a recommended bid for the vendor for a pumper engine approved by voters for bonding at the 2023 Annual Town Meeting. The new apparatus will replace an aging vehicle. The bid price of $924,551, obtained though a purchase cooperative, is lower than the $950,000 approved for bonding. The BOS voted unanimously to authorize a contract for the purchase.

The BOS voted unanimously to approve a three-year extension for Blanchfield’s current employment contract, which was set to end in 2024. The Wilton Fire Commission recommended the three-year extension.

The BOS approved a grant application for bridge repairs at bridge #04355 on Stonebridge Rd. The project would likely not begin until 2027.

The BOS approved a schedule for 2024 paid holidays for Town employees. According to contracts, employees will have nine set holidays and may also take two recognized holidays and one floating holiday to be determined by the BOS.

Vanderslice informed the BOS that a quad-board meeting (BOS, Board of Finance, Board of Education and P&Z) to discuss the School Buildings Needs Assessment may be held on Nov. 15, but has not been confirmed. On Oct. 2, Vanderslice informed the BOS that a draft report had identified roughly $100 million in school building repairs and upgrades over the next 10 years. Monday evening, Vanderslice expressed frustration with “a lot of stuff being said” about the assessment in the public and by the press since her announcement. GMW reported on her Oct. 2 comments in full and asked candidates running for office for their thoughts about her announcement. A video recording of the Oct. 2 meeting can also be seen on the Town website. No further details about the assessment have been released pending the final report.