Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported eight residential properties changed hands.

The properties sold at a wide range of price points, from roughly $400,000 to $2.2 million.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

12 Timber Top Trail: James Balise III (TR) to Rajat Sekhar and Dana Jaggessarsingh, for $1,000,000

96 Portland Avenue: Zachary L. Plunkett and Emily J. Evans-Migliaccio to Samuel T. Gilpin and Blair A. Stelle, for $750,000

293 New Canaan Road: Laura P. Messina (TR) and Joseph J. Macaluso 2013 Family Trust to Christopher J. and Lauren Abear Palkimas, for $865,000

65 Ridgefield Road: Donald W. and Beth L. Rowley to J. Todd Hahn and Brian Balmer, for $2,200,000

66 Village Court: Gussie Whitby to Joseph and Maria Sarno, for $695,000

95 Pipers Hill Road: Tyler and Elizabeth Hlawati to Andrew Ronan and Kate Kennedy, for $1,451,00

16 Crowne Pond Lane: Gregory A. Russo to Junqiang Zhou and Jia Lu, for $966,000

85 Range Road: Joseph F. Daly (EST) to Seaman Petrucci Builders LLC, for $399,000