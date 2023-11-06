The following is a statement from Board of Education member Nicola Davies for which Davies paid GOOD Morning Wilton to publish. More information on paid content during election season is available in GMW‘s guidelines on election coverage and advertising.

This is one of the most important Board of Education elections in recent memory. I have thoroughly enjoyed being a member of the Board for two years and have been gratified by the continued strength of our schools. It is traditional for board members not to endorse candidates, but I thought I’d share my thoughts since two others have already done so this year. While the entire field is impressive, I believe three candidates stand out.

Ruth DeLuca, the incumbent chair, is a product of public education and one of the fiercest advocates for it that I’ve ever met. Her defense of the proposed budget before the Board of Finance this year was well-reasoned and masterfully presented. She had a hard job. After years of tight-fisted BOE budgets that have left us behind in upgrading and maintaining our schools, she was arguing for necessary budget items and made a convincing case that our schools demanded them. Ruth’s work in helping to unite her fellow BOE members, including myself, was skillful and collaborative, leading to a unanimous voice from the BOE when presenting our budget to the BOF. She deserves to return to the Board.

Her Democratic running mate, Patrick Pearson, is an award-winning executive at MasterCard with a background in finance and business development. Patrick brings the energetic and fresh perspective of a young parent with a desire to make our schools even better. His sense of community and involvement in local and national charities benefiting children are evidence of his heartfelt commitment to children. His business background will give the board added strength in dealing with budget matters in general and the Board of Finance in particular as we go forward.

Sara Sclafani, an unaffiliated candidate, is a lawyer and the former Co-President of the Miller-Driscoll PTA. Like Pearson, she brings the perspective of a parent with children in our schools. She took the unusual step of not running under any party banner to underscore her commitment to nothing except the best interests of the district’s children. Her history of volunteer work in the schools, and her professional background, has given her special insight and knowledge of the workings of our school district, and the constituencies it serves.

Two candidates running on the Republican ticket have solid credentials, but share one disqualifying drawback.

Both Mark Shaner and Heather Priest are married to teachers in Wilton’s schools. According to Wilton’s Council on Ethics, a non-partisan, independent body, they would be unable to participate in deliberations or decisions that involve teachers, curricula and other important issues, including the annual budget, teacher staffing and management of our Superintendent. Anything that directly or indirectly affects teachers poses a conflict under our town’s Code of Ethics, whether economic or non-economic. These candidates’ conflicts are so consequential that the Council on Ethics advised that even recusal would be an unworkable remedy. A former Republican Board of Ed member said she could not vote for Shaner or Priest because of the conflicts, and I applaud her for taking that stand, because this is not about partisanship or “politics.” Rather, it is about creating an effective, fully functioning board that can support our teachers, make great schools even greater, and ultimately serve the families who chose Wilton as the community in which to raise their children. These two candidates would be significantly limited in their roles as board members, and with two of six members in that position, the board itself would be disrupted and delayed in our deliberations.

Fortunately, we can avoid this situation. I urge your vote for Ruth DeLuca, Patrick Pearson and Sara Sclafani for Board of Education. They will move our schools forward.