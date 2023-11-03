On Election Day this year, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, Wilton is holding its municipal election. Voters will choosing candidates to help our town run by serving on the following town boards and commissions: Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Planning and Zoning Commission, Board of Assessment Appeals, and Zoning Board of Appeals; as well as Constables. The race for First Selectman is also on the ballot, but there is only one candidate running uncontested.

A municipal election may be the most important kind of election — voting for Wilton residents who will make up the boards and commissions have direct impact on your life in Wilton. But it’s important to remember that each of those individuals running are your fellow Wilton residents and neighbors — and volunteers who have stepped forward to put themselves on the line and devote an extraordinary amount of time (all unpaid except for the first selectman) to make Wilton run successfully.

We’ve published a lot of information here to help you make informed choices. And readers can always look back to our extensive coverage of the Wilton campaigns on our Main Menu‘s ‘News’ tab by clicking on ‘Election 2023‘ (above).

Where to Vote

Voting will take place at all three of Wilton’s voting districts from 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Polling places:

District 1: Wilton High School Clune Center (395 Danbury Rd.)

(395 Danbury Rd.) District 2: Cider Mill School Main Gym (240 School Rd.)

(240 School Rd.) District 3: Middlebrook School Gym (131 School Road.)

To Look up your polling place:

Parking for voters with disabilities will be marked at each polling place. For those unable to leave their vehicles due to a temporary physical incapacity, curbside voting is available upon request at each polling place.

Election Day Registration is located at Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.).

Do I need ID to vote?

Voters will be asked to show ID to vote in Connecticut. Identification is any pre-printed form of ID that shows your name and address, signature, or photograph (e.g. Social Security card, driver’s license, school ID, etc.).

First-time voters need to show a proof of residence as well. Acceptable forms include: a current and valid photo ID that shows your name and address; or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or government document that shows your name and address.

If you do not bring ID, you can still vote. You will be asked to sign an affidavit instead and then vote normally. First-time voters without ID can cast a provisional ballot.

Sample Ballots

Absentee Ballots

General Guidelines:

If a registered voter is unable to vote in person on Election Day, they may apply to the Town Clerk for an absentee ballot for any of the following reasons:

Active service in the Armed Forces of the United States

Absence from the town of residence

Sickness

Religious tenets forbid secular activity on the day of the election, primary or referendum

Duties as a primary, election or referendum official at a polling place other than my own during all of the hours of voting

Physical disability

Before an absentee ballot can be issued to the voter, they must complete and return an application to the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. The application can be downloaded from The Office of the Secretary of the State website or the Town of Wilton website; it can also be obtained from the Wilton Town Clerk’s office in person, by mail or by calling 203.563.0106.

Completed applications may be returned to the Wilton Town Clerk in person or deposited in the Official Ballot Drop Box located outside the rear entrance of Town Hall, by mail, or by fax (Wilton Town Clerk, 238 Danbury Rd., Wilton, CT 06897, phone (203) 563-0106; Fax (203) 563-0130, or via email).



Important: If faxing or emailing the application to the Wilton Town Clerk, voters must also mail the original completed application with an original signature to the Town Clerk, either separately or with their absentee ballot. If an application with an original signature is not received by the close of the polls on the day of the election, the absentee ballot will not be counted.

Absence or inability to vote in person does not mean that a voter must forfeit the right to vote. Voters are urged to contact the Wilton Town Clerk’s office at 203.563.0106 or the Registrars of Voters Karen Birck and Annalisa Stravato at 203.563.0111.