Candidate Submitted Bio

Sara is a lawyer, human resources professional, and Wilton volunteer who has just completed two years as co-president of the Miller-Driscoll PTA. In her professional career and in her many years of volunteer work, both with Wilton schools and as co-leader of two local Girl Scout troops, Sara has fostered a spirit of cooperation and collaboration, two qualities she believes are essential to the effective functioning of the Board of Education.

Sara earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and Juris Doctor degree from Notre Dame Law School. She and her husband, Anthony, have two young children in the Wilton schools.

Video Interview

Candidate Submitted Op-Ed

My name is Sara Sclafani and I’m running as an unaffiliated candidate on Row C for the two-year seat on Wilton’s Board of Education. I made a deliberate choice to run independently because I’m dedicated solely to doing what’s best for our children, our schools, and our town.

I moved to Wilton 10 years ago with my husband, Anthony, to raise our family. Wilton is an obvious choice for anyone seeking outstanding public schools, but what truly makes this community exceptional is its shared commitment to the education and well-being of our children. We have two children attending Wilton Public Schools, one in Miller-Driscoll and one at Cider Mill, and we’re proud to be part of a town that values education and invests in the future.

My motives for seeking a seat on the Board of Education are simple and transparent: I’m passionate about the quality of our public education and I want to work hard to make our schools as strong as they can be. I want to support our students and families. I want to support our teachers. I want to work together to ensure we stay focused on delivering the highest quality education for all of our children. And I want our schools to reflect our values as a town.

I am qualified to contribute meaningfully to the Board of Education for several reasons:

First, my experience volunteering in our schools over the past six years, most recently as co-president of the Miller-Driscoll PTA, has given me a firsthand understanding of how our schools work, and the opportunities and challenges they face. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside teachers, administrators, and families to enrich student classroom experience through programs such as visiting authors, outdoor learning, and free play. I’ve seen firsthand the positive impact on teachers when we listen, provide support, and celebrate their hard-earned accomplishments.

Second, my professional background as a lawyer equips me with the necessary analytical, conflict-resolution, and advocacy skills to navigate the work of the Board of Education successfully. I will approach every decision, from the BOE budget to programs such as Open Choice or teacher coaching, with an open mind and a fact-based analysis. I will actively listen to the concerns of families, students, teachers, and the community, and work collaboratively to find solutions. I’m committed to making sure all stakeholder voices are heard.

Third, I’m committed to keeping politics out of education. Serving on the Board of Education is a responsibility that should transcend partisan and personal interests. My decision to run on Row C is a choice for independence, transparency, and accountability. I will listen to and consider all voices, regardless of political affiliation, and seek common ground to achieve results that benefit the entire community. This independence allows me greater flexibility in decision-making, a necessary attribute if the Board is to work collaboratively and consider new and innovative approaches to the challenges facing us.

The school budget is one such challenge. To produce a budget that is both fiscally responsible and true to our mission to provide the best education in the state, will take energy, creativity, and diligence. The process must be both careful, scrutinizing every expenditure, while transparent, so you know that your money is spent as productively as possible.

While on the PTA, I worked hard to increase community engagement in the budget process; and I myself spoke publicly in support of our school budget on several occasions. I believe the budget is not just a financial document; it is a statement of our values as a community and our commitment to providing the best education possible. All stakeholders — parents, teachers, and the community — deserve a say.

Finally, as a conflict-free candidate, I will be able to participate meaningfully in every decision that comes before the Board of Education. The Wilton Ethics Council has issued an advisory opinion which makes very clear that my opponent, Heather Priest, would be unable to participate in the majority of significant Board of Education actions due to conflicts of interest she faces as the spouse of a teacher employed by Wilton Public Schools. As a passionate volunteer, I have the utmost appreciation for members of our community who step forward to run for public office, but we must not jeopardize the integrity of the Board of Education and its ability to conduct business swiftly, efficiently, and without legal exposure.

Thank you for considering me as an independent candidate for this important work. I ask for your vote to give our children, and our town, what they deserve — a fully-functioning Board of Education that is free from political and ethical distractions, with no agenda other than putting education and the welfare of our children first.