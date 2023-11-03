Candidate Submitted Bio

Ross Tartell has spent his career helping individuals become successful, and enabling organizations to achieve peak performance. He has his own leadership development consulting firm and teaches at Columbia University. Previously he held positions at GE Capital and Pfizer. He has an M.B.A. and Ph.D. from Columbia University.

In his commitment to public service, Ross applies his extensive business experience and skills to help others find common ground and unlock opportunities.

Ross chaired long-range planning teams in the Wilton Schools for 22 years, was a Wilton fire commissioner, and is involved in a wide range of community and professional activities. He currently serves on the Board of Selectmen.

Ross and Karen have lived in Wilton since 1989. Their son, Michael, graduated from Wilton High School.

Candidate Submitted Op-Ed

Why I’m Running for Re-Election: A Vision for Wilton’s Future

For me, serving on the Board of Selectmen is one of the most meaningful ways I can make a difference in our community. Because what happens in Wilton’s town government affects each of us every day.

My wife Karen and I have enjoyed calling Wilton home for over 30 years. We moved here for the excellent schools and on the recommendation of good friends. Our son graduated from Wilton High School. The Wilton schools prepared him for college, and gave him a strong foundation for his career.

Wilton is at a crossroads. Our town faces fiscal challenges, demographic shifts, inadequate diversified housing, and a mental health crisis. I want to use my knowledge and experience to help Wilton address these challenges, and ensure that Wilton continues to grow, while preserving its rural charm and sense of place.

Three key factors make Wilton one of the best places to live. At the top of the list are our exceptional schools – the primary reason why many of us chose this town to call home. Second, is the quality of our town government. It is well-managed and effective, with a strong reputation for professionalism. Finally, is our sense of place. Wilton is a beautiful place to live. We have wonderful open space. But also critical to our sense of place are the people who live here. We care and we volunteer. We have a culture that strives to include people and make them part of our community.

My vision for Wilton differs from that of the Republicans. While fiscal responsibility is essential, a singular focus on cost-cutting and maintaining the status quo can put our town’s future at risk. We must recognize and leverage Wilton’s tremendous assets to create a future that is not only cost-effective but also attractive and engaging.

The question at the heart of this election is whether we choose to seize the opportunity to build a future that draws people into our town, or opt to hunker down, cut costs, and defer essential infrastructure maintenance. Do we make the investments to keep pace with neighboring towns that are preparing for the future, or do we choose to be left behind?

Meeting the challenges we face requires a deep understanding of what makes Wilton successful, an understanding of the new generation moving to Wilton, and a vision that will move all of us forward.

What are my priorities?

Schools: Our schools are the lifeblood of our community. They are why people move here, and we must continue to fund them properly to maintain their excellence.

Mental Health: The mental health issues facing our town and country are serious and complex. I will continue to work to increase the resources dedicated to addressing this crisis and restarting the Social Services Commission.

Local Business: We must support a vibrant local business environment — it's essential for the overall health of our town.

Diversified Housing: We need to diversify our housing stock, allowing empty nesters to downsize in town and making homeownership accessible for those looking to join our community.

Wilton's Culture: I will work to support initiatives like the Board of Selectmen Civility, Respect, and Understanding Proclamation to ensure that our town remains inclusive and welcoming to everyone, regardless of their background.

Voice in Government: I am committed to listening to the concerns and ideas of Wilton residents and bringing their voices to the Board of Selectmen.

My professional background is in leadership development, executive coaching, change management, and human resources. I spent time at Pfizer and GE Capital, and I currently have my own consulting firm. My graduate education includes a Ph.D. in Social Psychology, an MBA in Management, and an M.Ed. in Counseling from Columbia University. I am also on the faculty at Teachers College, Columbia University. My professional career has been dedicated to helping individuals and organizations thrive in a complex and volatile world.

This year, the Democratic candidates running for office represent a remarkable blend of competence, dedication, and a long-term commitment to our town. They are a terrific group, and I urge you to vote for them on Election Day.

The choice in this election is clear. It’s about embracing a vision for Wilton’s future that leverages our strengths, welcomes new generations, and ensures that we continue to be a town that people are proud to call home. I’m running for re-election to contribute to that vision and to work hard to ensure that Wilton remains one of the best places to live in Connecticut.