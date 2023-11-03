

Candidate Submitted Bio

David has served as a portfolio consultant to major U.S. pension funds, endowments, and charitable foundations for the past 13 years. In 2021 he was named one of Chief Investment Officer‘s top 20 “Knowledge Brokers” in the U.S. David graduated from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with an MBA in Finance, after graduating from Dartmouth College with an AB in computer science. He has lived in Wilton since 2014, where both of his children attend Cider Mill school. David believes that the Board of Finance must minimize the financial burden to the town, while at the same time assuring that the Wilton schools and other public services receive the funding and investment they require to remain the best in our state.

Video Interview

Candidate Submitted Op-Ed

When my wife and I began looking for our first home in 2014, our top priority was to find a town with a great community and great schools to raise our daughter. Thankfully our broker quickly suggested Wilton! Our early experience with our kids at Miller-Driscoll confirmed that we had made the right decision. Later however, when I started attending town meetings, and became more aware of how funding decisions were being made for our schools and for other town services, it really was an eye opening, and sadly, a rather frustrating experience for both my wife and I.

Maintaining the quality of our schools, and as well as the other services of our town, is not something that any of us should take for granted, nor should we expect these great assets to be maintained and improved without continual investment. We were fortunate to have lived in a low-inflation environment over the past 20-plus years, when Wilton was able to get by with minimal year-to-year budget funding increases. A confluence of global factors has now led to much higher inflation, and an increased need for certain services such as mental health programs for both in our schools and for the greater community. While the need to diligently scrutinize costs, and exhaust every potential avenue of funding remains, the only way we will continue to have the best schools and best services for our town is to trust that we must invest in them when appropriate.

Fiscal responsibility is a term used often by politicians and administrators at all levels of government. Sadly some use the term as a justification to starve the public sector. Underfunding public programs may feel good in the short term, but they represent a myopic, counterproductive approach in the long term. Necessary fixes are passed up, and the ability to adapt to the needs of a changing world is not developed. Eventually this short-term focus leads to far greater problems that need to be addressed, and ultimately higher costs down the road. In my view, fiscal responsibility means protecting the precious assets we have built in our town by performing a long-term cost-benefit analysis of funding requests each year relative to trade-offs that inevitably come should we fall short of those asks.

The cuts made to the proposed Board of Education budget in 2023 were troubling to me, and to many others in Wilton who spoke in public forums and submitted editorials. I believe that some members of the current Board of Finance went beyond their oversight roles to instead make specific judgements of line-items. It seemed that no matter how great the effort, or logical the justification of the Board of Education, a contingent of the Board of Finance was searching for a way to not fully fund its budget. I considered that an overstep in the Board of Finance’s role. The cut to the school budget was passed off as not all that significant, but what appears as a modest cut in an individual year becomes much more significant when compounded year-by-year over time. The desire of certain members of the current Board of Finance to cut short term costs regardless of the consequences exposes us to the risk that our schools, infrastructure, and other public services fall behind in the future, requiring even greater tax increases later on. That is not true fiscal responsibility.

As a taxpayer I recognize the significant financial sacrifice we make to live in this community, especially at a time when the costs of many of our regular purchases keep increasing. I view my duty on the Board of Finance as one of providing maximum oversight to budgets proposed by other town boards. My professional background in due diligence puts me in a position to “trust but verify,” and ask tough questions. I hold an MBA from the University of Chicago, and my work often involves determining long term portfolio construction for state government pensions, a career that gives me familiarity with many of the challenges that public entities face.

I believe that Wilton can strike the right balance between controlling the financial burden on our neighbors, while prudently investing in a long-term vision for what our town can become. I would be honored if you would support me in my candidacy to join the Board of Finance on Nov. 7.