As a member of the Board of Education since 2019 and current chair, Ruth is proud to be a part of the Wilton school system’s rich legacy of excellence. She is committed to keeping Wilton’s schools among the strongest in our area and state. For her, there is no greater work than enabling every child to pursue their passions and dreams. Ruth believes in collaboration, cooperation, and communication. She has a masters in philosophy and social policy from George Washington University and a JD from Brooklyn Law School. She has helped biotech companies and individuals navigate the regulatory and healthcare system.

Wilton residents since 2016, Ruth and her husband are proud products of public schools and have three children, all in the Wilton Public Schools.

DISCLOSURE: GMW received the candidate’s op-ed submission after the deadline set in our election guidelines. The Democratic Town Committee has paid for this op-ed to appear as sponsored content, an advertising option available to the campaigns that both parties have utilized in past elections.

Four years ago I ran for the Board of Education and resolved to do my part to continue Wilton’s tradition of education excellence. As a member of the Board since 2019 and current chair, I am proud to be a part of the Wilton school system’s rich legacy. I believe in public education and public service. My husband and I are proud products of public education and chose Wilton seven years ago for its excellent schools and welcoming, caring community. We have three children, all in Wilton schools. Serving on the Board over the last four years has been both an honor and privilege.

I am proud of how we worked through an unprecedented global pandemic. I am proud of four years of bi-partisan, unanimously approved school budgets. I am proud of our recently created task forces on mental health and communications. Our programs are working, our teachers are dedicated and committed, and our students are thriving.

I am especially proud that Wilton is first on the Connecticut Accountability Index, a measure of the whole child, ranking how well districts prepare all learners for life, college and career. Growth and achievement across the district is remarkable. Our achievement scores are stronger than ever, and the achievement gap between special education and general education continues to narrow. At the same time we are working to ensure a welcoming, inclusive, and safe school climate for all our kids. There is so much great work going on across the district from STEM, to purposeful play, and the Portrait of a Graduate.

Over the last four years, I have come to learn and appreciate what it takes to make a good school system great. Great school systems are more than the sum of their parts; people, positions, programs, infrastructure, and investments must be balanced and integrated in service of each learner. Education is dynamic and great school systems work to understand and meet the challenges of our times. Wilton is a great school system. Great school systems require leadership with vision, world class teachers and staff, family partnerships, diligence, and strategic investment. Great school systems need thoughtful, diligent, and dedicated board members to advance the district’s mission and values, and community expectations of excellence.

We continue to lean on the vision and expertise of our leaders, hire the best and brightest, and support and develop our teachers. We actively encourage and rely on input from our PTAs and parents, and we operate openly and with transparency. We strategically invest in new programs and courses. We advocate for the necessary resources and infrastructure to do the work the Wilton way.

I am committed and dedicated to the hard work of keeping our school system great. After four years, I can tell you being on the board is a lot of work and it’s harder than it looks. I can also tell you that I love the work and there is still more to do. Schooling today is not the schooling of yesterday, and it will be different tomorrow. We need to understand and meet the challenges of our times. We need to be prepared to respond to rapid shifts in technology and how kids experience the world, their environment, and relationships. Our mission — for a better world — is necessary more than ever. I am proud of what we have accomplished over the last four years and I’m ready and excited for four more years.

I would love the opportunity to continue this work . Every vote counts and I’m asking for yours. Together, we can move Wilton education forward!

