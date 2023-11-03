Candidate Submitted Bio

Slava Servello is financial controller of North Sails Group LLC in Bridgeport and previously held a similar position with Sisley Cosmetics USA Inc. in Danbury. Slava oversees all facets of strategic financial planning, including budget management and financial reporting. She is responsible for the integrity of the company’s financial statements and its internal controls. Slava earned an MBA in Accounting and Finance/Leadership and Change Management from New York University.

She and her family moved to Wilton in 2021 deciding that it was the perfect place to raise their children, both of whom now attend Miller-Driscoll School. She enjoys being involved in community and school life and serves as treasurer of the Miller-Driscoll PTA.

Video Interview

Candidate Submitted Op-Ed

Dear friends and neighbors,

I am both honored and humbled to have the opportunity to run for a seat on the Board of Finance along with a remarkable group of candidates who share a deep commitment to the betterment of our beloved town of Wilton. It’s a privilege to call Wilton home, a community that welcomed my family with open arms. Now, I want to give back to ensure Wilton remains a great place to raise a family.

My combination of business acumen and hands-on volunteer experience has prepared me to serve on the BOF. I’ve spent my career immersed in accounting and finance, and I believe that these skills are invaluable when it comes to managing our town’s budgets efficiently and responsibly. Additionally, my volunteer work has given me a deep understanding of the needs and values of our community, making me well-equipped to serve on the board.

One of my main goals is the preservation of Wilton’s top-rated schools. I firmly believe that maintaining our excellent schools is crucial to our community’s future as they not only play a central role in safeguarding our property values but also in fostering a vibrant and thriving community. I’m confident that we can strike a balance between investing in our schools and ensuring that other essential needs of our residents are met as well.

Open and honest dialogue is the foundation of responsible financial management. I’ll use my experience evaluating budgets to ask critical questions to ensure transparency and efficiency. As a Board member, I will review thoroughly details of proposed budget lines, seeking clarity on allocations, and challenging assumptions when necessary. By doing so, I will help ensure that every dollar spent is in the best interest of our community.

I’m deeply committed to shaping Wilton’s economic future. Wilton’s AAA credit rating is a testament to our tradition of responsible fiscal management, and I will work hard to preserve this status. You can also count on me to support efforts to grow the commercial portion of Wilton’s Grand List and reduce the tax burden on residents. Balancing the needs of all Wiltonians is a top priority.

My purpose in running for the Board of Finance transcends politics — it’s about ensuring Wilton remains the wonderful town we all cherish. Maintaining open lines of communication with the town boards and community members, along with increasing transparency in our decision-making processes, will be at the forefront of my priorities. I will work tirelessly to make sure that our town remains a great place to live and raise a family. Your support is instrumental in making this vision a reality, therefore, I ask for your vote on Nov. 7, as I aspire to recommend budgets that are fair but never sacrifice the quality of our schools and town services.

I am excited about the prospect of serving our community and I look forward to the opportunity to represent you on the Board of Finance.