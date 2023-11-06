[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

“Warrior Sports Week on GMW“

On this week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW,” Alex K. was there for the Wilton High School football team‘s critical regular season win over Brien McMahon High School. With cameras in the end zone and on the sidelines, “WSWonGMW” got great footage of amazing Warrior athleticism. Plus he got the scoop from Coach EJ DiNunzio about the team’s prospects for the postseason.

Wilton Rowers Bring Home Medals from Philadelphia Regatta

Wrapping up the fall season for Norwalk River Rowing, the women of Wilton delivered the club’s three wins at the Head of Schuykill Regatta in Philadelphia over the Oct. 28-29, 2023 weekend. The HOS Regatta is one of the largest rowing competitions in the world.

Silver — Women’s Novice 4x

Simi Bhutani (8th grade Middlebrook)

Kelly Beneventano (Junior Wilton High School)

Bronze — Women’s Varsity 2x

Maia Andjelkovic (Sophomore WHS)

Bronze — Women’s HS 4x

Maia Andjelkovic (Sophomore WHS)

Bronze — Women’s light doubles

Anna Coppola (Sophomore WHS)

