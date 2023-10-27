Every Friday until Election Day, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes Letters to the Editor that we’ve received about the candidates and/or election-related issues. Letters are limited to 200 words and must be signed with a full name and verifiable address. GMW will publish up to 15 letters each week in the order in which they are received; any letters received after we hit that 15-letter limit will be held for subsequent weeks. To submit an Election Letter to the Editor, email us before noon on Thursdays. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, and requirements for Letters to the Editor.

Republican Candidates will Strengthen Wilton’s Schools and Community

To the Editor:

I support Prasad Iyer for the Board of Finance. Prasad has extensive professional experience in financial planning at a Fortune 500 company. He chairs the Economic Development Commission and has gained in-depth knowledge of our town’s budget. As a former commissioner of the EDC, I am impressed with Prasad’s leadership skills in the EDC. He collaborates with other Commissioners and commits to putting the interest of Wilton’s residents first. With a child in the school system, he will strive to maintain our school reputation while keeping our Town fiscally strong.

Also, join me in supporting Lori Bufano, Annie Chochos, Heather Priest, and Mark Shaner for the Board of Education. This impressive line-up of candidates has common goals of advocating for high achievement across grade levels, enhancing community engagement, and collaborating with the BoF to improve the return on taxpayers’ dollars. Each of them brings various strengths to the table: Lori has served on the BoS and P&Z, Annie is a former PTA co-chair, Heather is a former Wilton school teacher, and Mark is an engineer whose goal is to improve our schools’ STEM curriculum. Together, they will strengthen our schools and community.

Regards,

Jennie Wong

Ross Tartell is an Asset to the Board of Selectmen and Wilton

To the Editor:

I want to reelect Ross Tartell to the Board of Selectmen. Ross’s priorities make sense to me. He understands that to build a more robust town center with appealing cultural and business opportunities, responsible financial investments must be made. If Wilton Center can attract people because of its businesses, restaurants, affordable housing and places to socialize, we would add to the grand list while keeping taxes reasonable. Ross also believes in investing in education, children and families, to maintain our high standards, but also to ensure that Wilton remains strong and becomes even more attractive to people who are looking to build a future in a Connecticut town.

He knows that we desperately need a wider range of housing to encourage young families, millennials, empty nesters and those who work in our town to live here with us. In short, Ross is a man of strong clear values who lives what he believes both professionally and personally. He is strong but caring, he listens but also can clearly speak to his thoughts and feelings He communicates with honesty, sensitivity and respect. I eagerly support him as an asset to the BoS and to Wilton. Vote for Ross Tartell on November 7.

Anthony Iorfino

Farah Massani is the candidate our town needs

To the Editor

Why should Farah Massani serve on the Board of Selectperson, you may ask.

Farah’s most striking quality is her profound dedication to Wilton. She invests in our town’s heritage and its promising future, and consistently demonstrates her commitment to preserving our town’s character while actively pursuing the changes our community needs.

Her ability to implement positive change is unmistakable. Farah’s pursuit of progress is guided by her unwavering belief in our town’s potential, and her capacity to unite people from different backgrounds is remarkable.

Farah’s approach to politics focuses solely on Wilton’s betterment without being encumbered by party politics, making her a breath of fresh air. Her emphasis on transformative action, her commitment to addressing overlooked issues, align perfectly with our community’s needs and are driven by a genuine desire to bring positive changes to Wilton, ensuring no voice goes unheard.

Farah is the candidate our town needs. Her passion for Wilton, dedication to positive change, and ability to work across party lines make her a candidate worthy of support from individuals across all political spectrums. I wholeheartedly endorse her candidacy for the Board of Selectperson. Together, we can shape a brighter future for Wilton.

Maria Stylianou

Patrick Pearson’s experience, dedication, and commitment to Wilton’s education will keep them among the best in CT

To the Editor:

As a proud neighbor and good friend of Patrick Pearson, I wholeheartedly endorse him for the Wilton Board of Education. As a fellow parent whose children attend Wilton schools, Patrick understands firsthand the importance of a quality education system that prepares our children for the future.

From the moment he moved into our community, Patrick has shown himself to be a person of integrity and trustworthiness. He brings people together and has already made a positive impact on our neighborhood.

I am impressed by Patrick’s dedication to volunteer work. As the chair of the Mastercard employee golf tournament, he raised funds for several notable charities, earning Mastercard’s CEO award in 2022. This showcases his commitment to helping others and making a positive impact in his community.

I believe that Patrick is fully qualified to serve on Wilton’s Board of Education and will make a real difference in our schools. With his experience, dedication, and commitment to Wilton’s education, we can trust that our schools will continue to be among the best in Connecticut.

Please vote for Patrick on Nov. 7.

Chris Bell

Toni Boucher, Josh Cole have demonstrated they’re intelligent, caring, and hardworking local leaders who represent all voters

To the Editor:

I am proud to support Toni Boucher for First Selectwoman and Josh Cole for Selectman this November. Both Toni and Josh have demonstrated that they are intelligent, caring, and hardworking local leaders who represent all voters. For decades, I have witnessed Toni’s dedication to our state, county, and town through her work both as a citizen and public servant advocating to keep our taxes low, protect our schools, and property rights, and keep our community safe.

Josh’s experience as second selectman, his broad legal background and thoughtful demeanor make him an ideal candidate to continue to lead our town. Josh’s countless hours of volunteer work for Wilton over the last several years reveal his passion and devotion to our town and community.

We are fortunate to have such strong, smart, and experienced candidates on the ballot this election who will ensure that Wilton continues to be a great place to live. Please vote for Toni and Josh this November.

Sincerely,

Lianne Griswold Acosta-Rua

Slava Servello, Tim Birch, and David Tatkow have the experience, know-how, and vision to move Wilton forward

To the Editor:

Vote for Slava Servello, Tim Birch, and David Tatkow for the Board of Finance. Elections mean choices, sometimes between policy differences, sometimes between different platforms. This November, however, we’re faced with a choice between two competing visions.

It’s simple but decisive, our choice in November will determine the path we follow towards a better, brighter future for Wilton. The choice: Do we want to move forward or relegate ourselves to the past? I’ve never been more committed to moving forward!

That’s why I’m supporting Slava Servello, Tim Birch, and David Tatkow for the Board of Finance. Whether it’s their accomplished professional careers in finance or their unwavering devotion to Wilton, from Slava’s role as treasurer of the Miller-Driscoll PTA to Tim’s service on the Board of the Wilton Soccer Association to David’s ardent support for public education as the father of two Wilton students, Slava, Tim, and David have the experience, know-how, and vision to move our town forward. It’s these indispensable traits that Wilton Democrats share up and down the ballot.

On Nov. 7, please join me in voting for Slava, Tim, David, and the entire Democratic slate. Let’s choose a future of which everyone can be proud!

Damon Rinard

Heather Priest has the best interests of our kids as her objective

To the Editor:

People seem to believe that Heather Priest being married to a teacher (or being a former teacher) is somehow a conflict of interest in her bid to be on the BOE. This is a fallacy. No such conflict exists and/or most of the board members have conflicts of the same elk. Does a BOE member have a kid in the school system — is that a conflict of interest? Does a BOE member pay taxes …that pay for the school — is that a conflict of interest? I could go on and on … but I won’t. I was actually more surprised to learn that Wilton does not have a teacher representative on the BOE. I support Heather Priest as I know her personally and I know her husband both through the school and outside the school. I mean — if you have kids in the school system it is hard not to know the Priests as they clearly are dedicated to this community and especially our kids. The BOE should not be political — put people on the Board whom have the best interests of our kids as their objective. Heather Priest is that type of person and candidate.

Very truly yours,

Alexander (Lex) Levy

Sara Sclafani’s experience, integrity, and dedication make her an excellent choice for Board of Education

To the Editor:

I wholeheartedly recommend Sara Sclafani for the Board of Education. Sara’s unwavering dedication to our schools is evident through her years of voluntary service, including her role as co-president of the Miller-Driscoll PTA. What sets Sara apart is her genuine commitment to our children’s well-being. She has consistently demonstrated a selfless approach, always prioritizing what’s best for our kids over personal agendas.

Sara’s ability to collaborate effectively with others is commendable. She understands the importance of teamwork and compromise in achieving our educational goals. As someone who recognizes the critical role of a functioning Board of Education, Sara is fully committed and able to actively participate in the decision-making process.

Sara Sclafani’s experience, integrity, and dedication make her an excellent choice for the Board of Education. She embodies the qualities essential for a BOE member, and I have no doubt she will serve our community with distinction.

Neill Alleva

Farah Masani — a visionary, focused on building community, prioritizing economic development, and championing social inclusivity

To the Editor:

It is with great pleasure that I endorse Farah Masani for member of Wilton’s Board of Selectpersons.

Farah is a visionary, with a focus on building community, prioritizing economic development, and championing social inclusivity. This has been evident in the social causes she has spearheaded in Wilton and across the globe. Through her volunteerism and leadership, Farah has been closely aligned to our community, is aware of its needs and is in an ideal position to help facilitate change.

Her experience is rich and diverse — spanning social advocacy, finance, entrepreneurship, and nonprofit domains. Specifically. Farah has successfully conceptualized and established Wilton Pride, a thriving initiative; fostered sustainability through her farming endeavors and has amassed extensive management experience through her role as director of purchasing at a leading restaurant. Farah is incredibly inclusive and thoughtful and has a natural ability to engage and build consensus.

Farah’s passion, integrity and unique perspective will be an asset to the town, and I am confident that she will have a meaningful and positive impact on our community.

Thank you,

Sujata Vemuri

Ruth DeLuca will fight to make sure Wilton children have all the resources they need

To the Editor:

Ruth DeLuca has demonstrated outstanding leadership during her time on the BOE while we have experienced unprecedented learning interruptions.

Ruth’s background in law and policy made her uniquely qualified to take on the challenges of the last few years. She researched our district needs, understands the critical priorities, and worked to promote partnerships to achieve success. I have sat on several committees with Ruth and have been impressed by her ability to often ask hard questions and have the best interests of our children as the main goal of all that she does.

Ruth understands the learning needs at each school level, places a high value on the priority of education in this town, and is willing to do the work to ensure that we maintain excellence for years to come.

It appears that some may not understand the critical importance of preserving our valued schools and all the costs that go with that. Success in all its forms takes resources and Ruth is someone who will fight to make sure that our children have all the resources that they need.

We need Ruth DeLuca to help keep Wilton schools strong for all of our students.

Deborah List, PhD, MPH

Farah Masani is sharp, pragmatic, capable, and gets things done; Ross Tartell is an invaluable asset to the BOS

To the Editor:

I am incredibly impressed by my friend Farah Masani’s capabilities, knowledge, energy and altruism. Farah is the director of purchasing for Barcelona’s 22 restaurants, in 11 different states. While not juggling that, she also has volunteered here in Wilton as president of Trackside Teen Center, scout leader of BSA Troop 125, Middlebrook PTA volunteer, CP 2027 co-chair at WYC, and founder of Wilton Pride, among other things. She possesses an unrelenting energy and devotion to the Wilton community. She is sharp, pragmatic and capable; she gets things done. She is exactly what Wilton needs to further burnish our credentials as one of the best towns in CT to live in!

I have known Ross Tartell for many years from Wilton Congregational Church; I’ve always been incredibly impressed with his professionalism and selflessness. Ross brings a logical, professional, and highly intelligent perspective to everything that he’s involved in. His professional career speaks for itself. He’s an invaluable asset to the BOS! A second term would be of inordinate benefit to the town of Wilton!

My vote is with Farah Masani & Ross Tartell!

Kari Roberts

Ross has a strong vision for Wilton’s future

To the Editor:

I am supporting Ross Tartell for reelection to the Board of Selectmen. Ross and his family have lived in Wilton for over 30 years and he has actively served his community throughout this time. He has been on the BOS for the past four years, served as fire commissioner and chaired a long-range planning committee for our schools. He is involved in many volunteer activities including the Kiwanis Club. Ross has a strong vision for Wilton’s future including the development of a vibrant town center, strengthening social service offerings, and providing affordable housing for Wilton’s workforce.

Ross takes a reasoned, collaborative approach to solving problems. He seeks consensus and works to find solutions that will benefit all Wiltonians. He is a valuable member of the BOS and we should re-elect him so he can continue his efforts to enhance Wilton. Vote for Ross for Board of Selectman.

Jane Rinard

Ross Tartell — Intelligent, Well-Informed, Compassionate

To the Editor:

I met Ross Tartell when I moved to Wilton over 20 years ago and, occasionally, I bump into him at public events — like our little town festivals. Even in these brief meetings, I always come away thinking what an intelligent, well-informed, and compassionate person he is. Ross is like the wise uncle you would turn to (if you had one!) for realistic, pragmatic advice. He genuinely cares about Wilton and you can see that he wants to see us — all of us — prosper. With his extensive education and experience, I feel very fortunate to have someone like him volunteering his time and effort to the running of our lovely town. Please vote for Ross Tartell on Nov. 7 so Wilton can continue to benefit from his leadership.

Candice Zarr

Farah Masani, a proven, dedicated, and visionary leader who deserves our support and trust

To the Editor:

I am delighted to write this letter of endorsement for Farah Masani. I was ecstatic when she told me she was running for selectperson, since Farah is an outstanding individual who has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and a steadfast commitment to our community.

Farah has consistently proven herself as a visionary leader with the ability to identify challenges, develop innovative solutions, and unite community members toward a common goal.

Farah’s dedication to our community is evident in her tireless efforts to address issues and enhance the overall quality of life in Wilton.

One of the most remarkable qualities of Farah is her exceptional capacity for inspiring and engaging others. She possesses a remarkable ability to collaborate, encourage diverse points of view and create a sense of belonging among community members.

I wholeheartedly endorse Farah Masani and believe that her continued leadership will undoubtedly yield substantial benefits for our community, as she has been showing long before running for Board of Selectmen. She is a proven, dedicated, and visionary leader who deserves our support and trust.

Sincerely,

Lis Godinho

Heather Priest will manage any conflict of interest while keeping district students as the focus

To the Editor:

It is a privilege to vote and elect officials to represent us and with this privilege comes great responsibility. It saddens us to see the attack tactics that are happening in our community over local elected seats. Please be responsible and research the candidates. Know what you are electing them to do for our community.

The Board of Education is a bridge between the community and the schools.

We are electing candidates to adhere to this Code of Conduct in the Bylaws “Board members and Superintendents will always carry out their respective roles with the highest levels of professionalism, honesty and integrity.”

We know Heather Priest personally and professionally, and she conducted herself professionally, honestly and with integrity. She will be a solid, innovative, engaged, collaborative bridge for our schools and community. She comes with so many perspectives!

We do not believe the focus should be on if there is a conflict of interest, but rather on managing conflicts. We have the utmost confidence that Heather will manage any conflict while keeping the students of the district as the focus.

Be responsible — do your research before you vote!

Jonathan and Angela Bailey