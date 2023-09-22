Every Friday until Election Day, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes Letters to the Editor that we’ve received about the candidates and/or election-related issues. Letters are limited to 200 words and must be signed with a full name and verifiable address. GMW will publish up to 15 letters each week in the order in which they are received. To submit an Election Letter to the Editor, email us before noon on Thursdays. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, and requirements for Letters to the Editor.

Annie Chochos is a dedicated, engaged community member who cares deeply about others

To the Editor:

I wholeheartedly support Annie Chochos for Wilton’s Board of Education. Annie is a dedicated mom, wife, sister, and friend. She is truly an engaged member of our community who cares deeply about others.

Annie and I first met as class representatives for our boys’ kindergarten class at Miller-Driscoll. We immediately bonded over our shared dedication to our families and our children’s education. By the spring, excited to explore more ways to engage with our school community, we volunteered as co-presidents of the M-D PTA.

Over the next two years, I was in awe of the dedication, enthusiasm, and empathy she brought to the PTA President role. She was diligent about staying informed, engaging and working collaboratively with parents and teachers, and advocating for our children. During the global pandemic that struck in our first year as PTA presidents, her dedication to and focus on our M-D children and teachers and their well-being never wavered.

I do not have any doubt that she will bring the same passion to the Wilton Board of Education role!

Lisa Pannone

Wilton is a better community because of Ross Tartell’s energy and dedication

To the Editor:

Improving the lives of Wilton residents has been a priority for Ross Tartell for over three decades. He served as chair of the long-range planning teams for the Wilton schools for over 20 years, was a fire commissioner, and now serves on the Board of Selectmen. In all these roles, Ross has demonstrated his sound judgment; his analytical, thoughtful, and practical approach to problem-solving; his willingness to consider multiple viewpoints; and his skill in creating consensus. He has repeatedly demonstrated his commitment to the needs of students, local businesses, and residents of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds. Wilton is a better community because of Ross’ energy and dedication. That is why I will be voting for Ross Tartell for Selectman.

Sincerely,

Valerie Rosenson

Farah Masani’s positive energy and creativity bring people together and make a positive impact

To the Editor:

I have been a resident of Wilton for 11 years and have two children in the school system, which is how I first met Farah [Masani]. Since then I have gotten to know her as a good friend and as somebody who is passionate about working to achieve equal access for underserved and vulnerable groups, to the principles of environmental sustainability and local organic farming, and who is glad to give her time to proactively engage with others on issues affecting our youth and the town at large. In her roles organizing school events through the PTA, as a scout-facing leader for Troop 125, and as a board member of the Trackside [Teen] Center I have seen her positive energy and creativity bring people together as a community and make a positive impact. Farah’s personal and leadership qualities, her love of and connection to the Wilton community, and her commitment to making positive change would make her a terrific representative for our town,

Leonard Calo

Farah Masani has dedicated countless hours to making Wilton a great town to live in

To the Editor:

As a town resident for 30 years, we have never seen such a person as Farah [Masani] who has dedicated countless hours to making Wilton a great town to live in. Farah’s non-political collaborative approach to solving issues affecting young and old and implementing positive change for our community is well known. Farah is the President of Trackside Teen Center, scout leader of BSA Troop 125, PTA volunteer, served on Schencks Island and Merwin Meadows Town Committee, and is the founder of Wilton Pride that has brought this community together for enabling young students to find identity leading to a future filled with hope. As a social justice advocate, she is committed to helping all citizens leading to more effective solutions to community challenges.

Farah is also an accomplished business person as the head of purchasing for a 22-restaurant chain Barcelona’s. Dedication to social activism and an accomplished business leader is what Wilton needs now in a very critical time of community inflection.

Kevin Hickey

Farah Masani is a powerhouse of energy with a can-do attitude

To the Editor:

Farah Masani is an open book. She tells you honestly and forthrightly exactly who she is and what she believes in. This is one thing I appreciate most about her; there is no deception, no guile, and absolutely no politics-as-usual about her. At the same time, she deeply and truly believes that people can work together to bridge even the starkest and widest divisions, to produce a mutually acceptable and positive outcome.

I first met Farah virtually on Facebook at Wilton CT 411, where she would regularly comment on my weekly Wilton Historygram posts from the Wilton History Room. Wanting to know more about Wilton history and Town-owned historical properties, Farah and I spoke further in person and over the phone. When I needed volunteers in Georgetown to help organize the old correspondence of the Gilbert & Bennett Mfg. Co., Farah joined in with enthusiasm. I appreciate her keen interest in making Wilton’s past work in active, vibrant ways for the present.

Farah Masani is a powerhouse of energy with a can-do attitude. What she has done for Wilton Pride, for Trackside, for all her other endeavors, she can and will do for Wilton.

Julie Hughes, Archivist

Wilton History Room

No one more committed to making Wilton an even better town than Farah Masani

To the Editor:

I am writing in support of Farah Masani for election to the Wilton Board of Selectman. She has been a wonderful presence in town, known by residents for the many ways in which she has strengthened respect for one another, and in which she brings our community together. I have known for years of her widespread work on behalf of the people of Wilton, among other things as founder of Wilton Pride and currently as president of Trackside Teen Center. These show her as a powerful advocate for the young people of Wilton.

I personally became acquainted with Farah through her volunteer work in support of the Syrian refugee family that my interfaith group, the Wilton Interfaith Action Committee, sponsored in 2016.

Her work for environmental and social justice initiatives mark her as a true community-builder. I honestly cannot think of anyone as committed to making Wilton an even better town than Farah Masani.

Madeleine Wilken

Farah Masani will make Wilton move forward

To the Editor:

I have known Farah [Masani] for years now, I’m happy to say that we are friends. We met at a scout ” open house” and she was the first one to greet us. Her son and mine are the same age.

She has always been a busy person, showing interest in all her surroundings, involved with the town activities.

Thanks to her management experience with her full-time job at Barcelona restaurants, I think she would be a wonderful asset for Wilton. Not only she doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty (literally, she is also a farmer), she will show persistence and resilience in all the projects close to her heart.

After all, she is already involved with the Trackside Teen Center, is a scout leader, creator of Wilton Pride, participates in school PTA…promotes local businesses and local farmers.

Without a doubt, she will make Wilton move forward.

Sylvie Fontes

Wilton would greatly benefit from Farah Masani advocating and working for the betterment of our town

To the Editor:

The first thing I noticed about Farah [Masani], was her passion and authenticity. It gives her the ability to see things through to the finish. So, I was thrilled to hear that Farah was running for the Board of Selectman, because I know this role would channel her energy to benefit our community.

I have watched her in social forums (virtually and in person) discuss sensitive gender issue topics while being sensitive and sharing information in a respectful way. Her passion for farming and concern for climate change go hand in hand, and she lives by example. I get great ideas from her on incorporating better practices into my own life as a busy working mom in Wilton. All because Farah manages to connect the dots between the daily challenges of managing a family/work/life balance, with local businesses that are filling the gap with clean green services. The solutions she goes after is a balance between economic growth and social outcomes.

I think, Wilton would greatly benefit from having Farah Masani on the Board of Select Person advocating and working for the betterment of our town.

Warmly,

Pallavi Nambiar

David Tatkow will make prudent choices to enhance the lives of all residents

To the Editor:

I wholeheartedly endorse David Tatkow for the Wilton Board of Finance this fall. Working with David for the past 13 years highlighted his strong work ethic, meticulousness, and thoughtful problem-solving skills. As a fellow resident of Wilton, I’ve witnessed David’s active engagement within our school system and community, which solidified my belief in his ability to make prudent choices that will enhance the lives of all residents, especially those with young families, a demographic he can personally relate to. David’s approachability and eagerness to listen makes him a leader who hears all sides and is well-suited to prioritize the community’s interests.

Andrew McCulloch

Wilton is very fortunate to have Ruth DeLuca in key town leadership position

To the Editor:

It is my pleasure to write in support of Ruth Deluca for reelection to the Board of Education. She has served in outstanding fashion as chair of that Board, continuing a long line of excellent holders of that position.

Ruth has been able to lead the Board of Education in creation of school budgets that have met with unanimous support of all members of the Board, both Republican and Democratic, and has done so in the challenging time of COVID and its aftermath. She also made brilliantly crafted presentations in support of that budget at Town meetings in which she eloquently explained our schools’ pressing needs even as she beautifully described the many accomplishments of our schools’ teachers and administrators and especially of our students.

It takes character, determination and courage along with intelligence, eloquence and farsightedness to be an effective leader of a Board with so many important responsibilities and that is so regularly prominently in the public eye, and Ruth very clearly has all of those attributes. We are very fortunate to have her in this key town leadership position and to have her willing to serve for another term, and I strongly support Ruth Deluca’s reelection.

Sincerely,

Steve Hudspeth

Ross Tartell’s deep commitment to the community and its brightest possible future is abundantly clear

To the Editor:

It is my great pleasure to write in support of Ross Tartell, who is running for a second term as selectman. Shortly after moving to Wilton in early 2021, my husband and I met Ross at a local (non-political) event and were very impressed by him. His genuine love of Wilton was obvious — and that was before we knew he was a selectman. Since then we’ve had several one-on-one conversations in which Ross’s deep commitment to the community, and desire to ensure its brightest possible future are consistently and abundantly clear.

Ross brings 30 valuable years of Town-related volunteer experience to the BOS, serving 22 years on long-range planning teams for the schools, and five years as fire commissioner. As a Selectman, he seeks to address issues that will increasingly affect Wilton’s future, such as ensuring an inclusive community and fostering a vibrant business environment in keeping with the town’s character.

Ross listens and treats people with respect. He demonstrates a positive attitude while thoughtfully considering the pros and cons of issues, and he exemplifies a leadership style that embraces working cooperatively.

Wilton is fortunate to have a Selectman of Ross Tartell’s exceptional caliber. Let’s keep him on the BOS.

Adrienne Saint-Pierre

Slava Servello has impeccable character, financial skillset, and ability to work well with others

To the Editor:

I proudly endorse Slava Servello for the Board of Finance. I have gotten to know Slava at Miller-Driscoll where I served as co-president of the PTA and Slava serves as the treasurer. I’ve had first-hand experience of her impeccable character, her financial skillset, her ability to work well with others and her deep commitment to Wilton. She currently has her two children enrolled in Wilton schools.

Slava is professionally well qualified for the Board of Finance with an MBA from NY University in Accounting and Finance/Leadership Management. Currently, she is the controller of the North Sails Group in Bridgeport where she develops strategic financial planning including budget management and financial reporting.

Vote for Slava on Nov. 7. Move Wilton forward.

Liz Alleva

Sara Sclafani’s commitment to education is strong and her desire to increase nonpartisan civic engagement is clear

To the Editor:

My family fully supports Sara Sclafani and her run for the Wilton Board of Education. Sara’s commitment to education is strong and her desire to increase nonpartisan civic engagement is clear in her interactions with the Miller-Driscoll PTA, her efforts to advocate for an adequate budget, and her desire to run as an independent candidate. As a parent, she understands what kids need to thrive. As a community member, she understands how to work with and engage with others. As an attorney, she understands the legal ins and outs of systems and how to proactively strategize to achieve the best outcomes. Sara is active around town and will be committed to improving Wilton’s schools and our broader community for all children.

Ezequiel (Zeke) Chavez

Ross Tartell knows how to bring the voice of Wilton residents to the Board of Selectmen

To the Editor:

I strongly support Ross Tartell for re-election to the Board of Selectmen. Ross has a long history of volunteering to serve Wilton. He has chaired long-range planning teams in the Wilton school system, been a fire commissioner, and has served four years on the Board of Selectmen. Ross listens and knows how to bring the voice of Wilton residents to the Board of Selectmen. He knows how to apply his extensive business experience and skills to help others find common ground and unlock opportunities that can take Wilton into the future. I urge you to re-elect Ross Tartell to the Board of Selectmen.

Barbara E. Massy Bear

Ross Tartell has always demonstrated a deep commitment to Wilton

To the Editor:

It’s my pleasure to wholeheartedly endorse Ross Tartell for re-election to the Board of Selectmen. My family has known Ross for decades though the schools, social events, and our religious affiliations. Ross is one of the most decent, ethical people I’ve ever known. Ross has always demonstrated a deep commitment to our town, and a desire to ensure that Wilton has a bright future.

Ross brings a wealth of town-related volunteer experience to the BOS. He served

22 years on long-range planning teams for the schools, five years as fire

commissioner and currently on the BOS. As a selectman, he seeks to address

issues that affect Wilton’s future, such as ensuring an inclusive community,

responding to the mental health crisis, and fostering a vibrant business

environment while keeping Wilton’s sense of place.

Ross always listens and treats people with respect. He’s a voice of reason and

thoughtfully considers pros and cons of issues. His leadership style embraces

working cooperatively to find solutions to tough problems.

Ross has the knowledge, skills and vision Wilton needs to keep our wonderful town a vibrant, great place to live. I urge you, re-elect Ross Tartell to the Board of Selectmen.

Irene Rosenberg