Elections 2022: Endorsements — Primary Edition

The following endorsement was sent by the Jayme Stevenson for Congress campaign.

Jayme Stevenson, Republican Candidate for U.S. Representative—4th District, Receives Multiple Police Union Endorsements

Jayme Stevenson, Connecticut’s endorsed Republican nominee for Congress (Fourth District) was endorsed by three prominent police unions: the Connecticut State Fraternal Order of Police, the Town of Trumbull Police Union, and the Darien Police Association.

In the endorsement from the CT State Fraternal Order of Police, the organization’s president Det. Sgt. John Krupinsky said of Stevenson, “There is no doubt that you will put the best interests of law enforcement and your constituents first. We are in a time when Washington needs to stand behind their law enforcement officers to curtail the rise in crime that has spread across this great country.”

Ofc. Brian Federowicz, President of the Trumbull Police Union, called Stevenson “law enforcement-friendly” and “experienced.” “We need more law enforcement-friendly people like Jayme in Congress that have a genuine commitment to representing citizens’ safety and well-being. We need an experienced person like Jayme to support common-sense legislation that helps law enforcement do the job of protecting and serving law-abiding people.”

Stevenson’s hometown police also announced their support for her. “The DPA is proud to endorse a candidate that has a history of supporting law enforcement and someone that values public safety. The status quo is no longer working, and we believe that you could be the change that is needed,” Ofc. Christopher Jimenez, President of the Darien Police Association, said.

“It is such a privilege to receive the endorsements of these men and women in law enforcement, who selflessly protect and serve our communities every day. First responders in every division of public safety and law enforcement deserve our support,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson added that “all families deserve to feel safe in their own home and community.”

“While police officers are protecting our cities and towns, too many politicians have failed to protect them. Accountability Acts and threats to ‘defund the police’ have accelerated retirements, and make it difficult to recruit new officers, leaving our communities more vulnerable. Reforms should not come at the expense of investing in our police departments to provide the staff, equipment, and training needed to keep our communities safe. As Connecticut’s next member of Congress, I will implement thoughtful public safety policy that recognizes the reality of scarce resources while providing sufficient funding to be effective and responsive,” she said.