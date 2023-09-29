Every Friday until Election Day, GOOD Morning Wilton publishes Letters to the Editor that we’ve received about the candidates and/or election-related issues. Letters are limited to 200 words and must be signed with a full name and verifiable address. GMW will publish up to 15 letters each week in the order in which they are received. To submit an Election Letter to the Editor, email us before noon on Thursdays. Learn more about our election coverage guidelines and policies, and requirements for Letters to the Editor.

Slava Servello would serve Wilton with Professionalism, Sincerity and Integrity

To the Editor:

I endorse Slava Servello for Wilton Board of Finance. In all the years I have known Slava to be exceptionally professional in all that she does. She is an excellent communicator and is known for being someone who can provide real solutions. With a solid reputation in her industry for her leadership in accounting and finance, it is no surprise the Board of Finance is something she would want to take on locally.

Her passion for her community and vision for the future of all residents is highlighted by her volunteerism for a number of good causes over the years. Most recently, she has successfully served on various committees including the MD PTA in a Treasurer capacity. I have watched this brilliant mother jump into local organizations to ensure equitable and future opportunities for both her children and all those involved.

Slava’s education, work and leadership experience, volunteer positions, combined with her community-centered focus make her a good fit for the Town of Wilton’s Board of Finance role. I believe that Slava would serve our town well sitting on BOF. She would bring with her professionalism, sincerity, and integrity.

Nicole Stacy

Annie Chochos is Indefatigable

To the Editor:

It is with great enthusiasm that I support Annie Chochos for Wilton’s Board of Education.

Annie is selfless, passionate, completely committed to our schools and our children and ever-present and generous with her time, talent and treasure in her church and the Wilton community at large. She is indefatigable!

We were introduced through a family friend six years ago. I have watched her work tirelessly to improve the educational experience for students, teachers and staff. She has distributed EduKits, been a room representative for her child, a library volunteer and Miller-Driscoll PTA co-president. In addition, Annie volunteers in the Greek Orthodox Church as the PTO Greek School President and resides on several committees.

I am absolutely certain that she will continue this pattern of ethically driven work with a sole purpose of enriching the lives of our school children.

Michaele Giannoutsos

Encouraging Voters Not to Vote for Ross Tartell

To the Editor:

I encourage voters not to vote for Ross Tartell for the Wilton Board of Selectman. A recent complaint filed by a town female employee with the State Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities (CHRO) and the Town alleges sex and age discrimination and harassment by Ross as a member of the BOS. The Wilton town charter specifically states in [Article IV], section [C14]-D: “Members of the Board of Selectmen shall not instruct or direct employees of the Town who are subject to the direction and supervision of the First Selectman.” He was told not to approach or reprimand this female employee and still he did so.

Selectman Ross Tartell also personally signed a town proclamation that resolved the principles of civility, respect and understanding will guide the actions he takes as Selectmen. I also understand that not only has he alienated an important and well-regarded town department head but also offended the female member of the Board of Selectmen during an official public meeting. This is behavior is unbecoming an elected official. Ross should find it in his heart to do the right thing for the women he has offended and the town. An honorable person would have stepped aside already.

Sari Weatherwax

Farah Masani is extremely capable and dedicated to bringing about substantial change to Wilton

To the Editor:

I was very happy and not surprised when I learned Farah Masani is running for a Wilton select person position. I recall meeting Farah at a 2014 Wilton town committee-hosted moon walk and bonfire event at Schenck’s Island. We became friends immediately and continued to learn more about one another. Her life story was intriguing and the passion, dedication, and compassion she puts into every initiative continues to inspire many in our community. She is a wife, mother, friend, farmer, fermenter, volunteer, involved in the Green Movement, PTA, Trackside, and founder of Wilton Pride non-for-profit organization. She also holds a full-time job in purchasing at Barcelona Restaurant. Farah is extremely capable and dedicated to bringing about substantial change to Wilton while avoiding the limitations often associated with traditional politicians. Her innovative outlook, free from the constraints of partisan interests highlights her unwavering devotion to the betterment of Wilton. She’s known to be an excellent collaborator who’ll ensure inclusivity working within our town government.

Donna Savage

We need Josh Cole’s level-headed, calm and collaborative approach to solving issues

To the Editor:

I am writing to support for Josh Cole for reelection to the Board of Selectmen.

Josh is a neighbor of mine who I have had the opportunity to get to know since moving to Wilton. His level-headed, calm and collaborative approach to solving issues shows through when you speak to him and those are qualities we need in the leadership of our town.

Josh also brings a wealth of experience to the town: he has served as an elected member of the Zoning Board of Appeals (including two years as chair), was on the Plan of Conversation and Development Committee, sits on the Water Pollution Control Authority and is a member of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Professionally Josh is a successful attorney [and] is the co-chair of the commercial finance practice at his law firm.

On Nov. 7 please join me in supporting Josh Cole so that he can continue to demonstrate his strong leadership and non-partisan leadership on the Wilton Board of Selectmen for the next four years.

Jason Terry

Wilton needs the experience, leadership and steady hand that Josh Cole brings

To the Editor:

I enthusiastically support Josh Cole for another term for Wilton’s Board of Selectmen. Josh has been a results-oriented public servant for our town, always putting community, fiscal prudence, quality education and effectiveness first. Josh’s dedication to Wilton and its people is clear as in addition to his current roles as a selectman and a director of the Wilton Chamber of Commerce he previously headed the Zoning Board of Appeals and held numerous roles on other town boards. Josh is a long-term resident with two daughters in the school system and has a vested interest in the town’s future. Wilton needs the experience, leadership and steady hand that Josh brings to make Wilton’s future a bright one.

Jon Savas

Farah’s thoughtful approach to community issues sets her apart

To The Editor:



I am writing to express my wholehearted support for Farah Masani’s candidacy for Wilton’s Board of Selectmen. Farah’s thoughtful approach to community issues sets her apart in a landscape where civility and dedication are paramount.

Her love of Wilton is palpable, evident in her tireless efforts to improve our community’s well-being. I have had the opportunity to work with Farah, planning some Wilton happenings. I’ve seen first-hand that Farah consistently demonstrates a deep commitment to our shared well-being, whether organizing community events or championing local initiatives.

What truly distinguishes Farah is her open-mindedness and her eagerness to engage in meaningful conversations. She welcomes the conversation, valuing the input of every person. In a time when unity is more crucial than ever, Farah’s willingness to hear diverse perspectives and work collaboratively is a winning combination.

Farah embodies the most important qualities we need in a Selectperson. Her thoughtfulness, passion, and genuine care for Wilton are evident in every endeavor she undertakes. Her vision for a vibrant, inclusive community resonates deeply with me. I’m confident that as a Selectperson, our town will be incredibly well served.

Let’s rally behind Farah Masani for the Board of Selectmen.

Sincerely,

Jeffrey Busch

Farah Masani’s solution-oriented, non-partisan approach aligns well with Wilton’s diverse needs

To the Editor:

We are writing to wholeheartedly endorse Farah Masani for the role of selectperson. Farah exhibits genuine dedication to community building and civic engagement, qualities that make her an ideal candidate.

Farah’s Key Strengths:

Community Involvement: Farah’s work, such as founding Wilton Pride and serving on various committees, demonstrates her community commitment.

and serving on various committees, demonstrates her community commitment. Social Justice Advocate: Farah’s history of establishing a homeless shelter and educational centers underlines her dedication to social justice.

Passion for Civic Responsibility: Farah’s strong enthusiasm for civic duties indicates her intention to move Wilton forward inclusively.

What sets Farah apart is her capacity to turn vision into actionable steps. Her solution-oriented, non-partisan approach aligns well with our community’s diverse needs.

In conclusion, we are confident that Farah Masani will serve Wilton effectively and compassionately as a Selectperson. Thank you!

Sincerely,

Michelle and Gaurav Sharma

Tim Birch is intelligent, careful, experienced, and committed to the Wilton community

To the Editor:

I have known Tim Birch for 20 years and think he would make an outstanding addition to the Board of Finance. Tim is a lawyer with major responsibilities, both legal and financial, as vice president of legal and corporate development at NorthStar Memorial Group, a company that has 100 businesses in 13 states. He also has been named to the committee administering opioid settlement funds in the state. He is intelligent, careful, experienced, and committed to our community, having done extensive volunteer work here. He and his wife Cathy raised two sons in Wilton, and he appreciates why it’s so important to keep Wilton the great town that it is. Tim Birch has my vote for Board of Finance.

Bob Carney

Farah Masani is a positive force for Wilton

To the Editor:

I am writing to support Farah Masani’s bid for the Wilton Board of Selectmen. I have become acquainted with Farah through volunteer work, kids in mutual activities, walks in town, as well as her constant visibility in important matters that impact our community. First and foremost, Farah is compassionate and wants to help. Whether it was when Covid hit my home or my kid needed a ride, she is always willing to lend a hand.

On a grand scale, Farah is a powerful woman who works for real change and support of the community she lives in and beyond. She really garnered support as well as provided community building and resources for the LGBTQ+ in Wilton through her Pride work. Farah hones in on the needs of a community and works to make change.

She has awesome ideas about how to educate the Wilton residents in navigating the ins and outs of town business thereby helping the folks in town to be more active and make things happen for us. In that same vein, she wants to encourage entrepreneurs and build up the town. She is a positive force for Wilton.

Melissa Dailey

Farah Masani is truly dedicated to the betterment of living of all residents of Wilton

To the Editor:

I have known Farah Masani through our time working together at Wilton’s own, cherished Ambler Farm. If there is one person who comes to mind as truly dedicated in the betterment of living of ALL residents of Wilton as well as the town’s environment, it would be Farah. To know Farah is to be inspired and amazed by her ability to show compassion for others, whether through her work with LGTBQ causes in town, or work with Wilton’s youth. Her background in farming is also a perfect match to Wilton’s agricultural history.

I am honored to support Farah Masani as a Board of Selectperson for Wilton. We could ask for no better representation.

Sincerely,

Shannon’s Cruickshank

Annie Chochos, Heather Priest, Mark Shaner, and Lori Bufano are the Best of Wilton

To the Editor:

I urge everyone to join me in voting for Annie Chochos, Heather Priest, Mark Shaner, and Lori Bufano for the Board of Education. Annie, the parent of a Cider Mill student, is a former M-D PTA co-president with a heart of gold and great ideas. Heather has an amazing perspective as a former Wilton teacher, parent of two WHS students, and wife of a beloved Middlebrook teacher. Mark, a Columbia MBA and the spouse of an excellent Middlebrook teacher, has two kids in Wilton schools and would bring needed financial know-how to the board. Lori is a lifelong Wiltonian and former Board of Selectman member with a collaborative mindset.

Wilton deserves a well-functioning BOE supporting our students, teachers, and administration. What we don’t need is continued hostility, both internally and with the Board of Finance. Rather than doubling down on recent acrimony with a board member who fostered this environment and a PTA co-president who oversaw the shutdown of a PTA’s Facebook page in spring 2023, join me in voting for a return to civility, transparency, and excellence! Vote for the best of Wilton. Vote Annie, Heather, Mark, and Lori!

Jake Lubel

Farah Masani’s ability to bring people together, challenge us to be our best selves, while fostering much-needed change give hope for Wilton’s future

To the Editor:

I first met Farah [Masani] at a Wilton Go Green Festival. She introduced herself as an organic farmer, I was intrigued and impressed.

We reconnected in 2020, each of us seeking to donate or find things as we all adapted to working exclusively from home. Although we didn’t know each other very well, she reached out after a death in my family, and spent a day with me, walking, talking, discussing life, getting to know each other better, and giving me a safe place to just process my grief. I don’t think she realized the hopefulness she instilled in me that day.

I find her wisdom, industriousness, vision and pure enthusiam so inspiring. I have happily lent my time and talents to Wilton Pride. Her ability to bring people together, challenge each of us to be our best selves, while fostering much-needed change give me hope for Wilton’s future. How she does this so gracefully, while making everyone feel welcomed, is making Wilton a better town.

I am thrilled Farah Masani is running for a seat on our board of Selectpeople. She has already made a difference, and will continue to do so.

Respectfully,

Gini Frank Fischer

Wilton deserves a dedicated and capable leader like Prasad to help steer our financial future

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter to wholeheartedly endorse Prasad Iyer for the Wilton Board of Finance. I have had the privilege of knowing Prasad for many years, had the pleasure of sitting on the Wilton Soccer Association Board with him, and I can confidently say that he is an exceptional candidate who possesses the qualities and expertise necessary to make a significant positive impact on our community.

Prasad is a dedicated and conscientious individual who has demonstrated a deep commitment to fiscal responsibility and effective financial management. His professional background, combined with his passion for community service, uniquely qualifies him for this role. He has a proven track record of making sound financial decisions, which will be invaluable in ensuring that our town’s finances are managed efficiently.

Beyond his financial acumen, Prasad is a person of great integrity and a strong advocate for transparency and accountability in government. He is a thoughtful listener who genuinely cares about Wilton.

I believe that Prasad Iyer is the right person for this important role, and I urge you to support his candidacy. Wilton deserves a dedicated and capable leader like Prasad to help steer our financial future.

Sincerely,

Tracy Scarfi

Vote for Tim Birch, Slava Servello and David Tatkow to Move Wilton Forward

To the Editor:

The financial acumen of the Democratic candidates is good for Wilton’s Board of Finance and I proudly support all three.

Tim Birch is an experienced corporate finance attorney who brings a new perspective to the Board of Finance. He manages all legal functions and M&A for a company with 100 businesses in 13 states. Tim also wants to participate in the development of a strategic plan for Wilton. He and his family have lived in Wilton for over 31 years.

Slava Servello is professionally well qualified for the Board of Finance with an MBA from NYU. Currently, she is the controller for North Sails Group in Bridgeport where she leads strategic planning, budgeting and financial reporting. As the treasurer of the Miller-Driscoll PTA, Slava has demonstrated her commitment to Wilton.

David Tatkow brings unique experience to the Board of Finance as an investment advisor to several multi-billion dollar pension funds. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago and is running to ensure that our schools receive the resources they need. David’s children are currently attending Cider Mill.

Vote for Tim, Slava and David on Nov. 7. Move Wilton forward!

Jim Kapustka